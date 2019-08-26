Lizzo Chugs Tequila In Front Of A Blow-Up Booty During VMAs Performance

Lizzo is forever good as hell!

On Monday, the singer brought down the house at the 2019 MTV VMAs with her performance of her songs “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell.” Rocking a corset-front trench coat, Lizzo’s performance was an ode to the booty.

Outside of her background dancers wearing pants with the butt cheeks cut out, the entire ensemble jammed out in front of a massive inflatable derriere.

As the set transitioned from “Truth Hurts” to “Good As Hell,” the 31-year-old took off the coat to reveal a neon bodysuit and as the song picked up, she grabbed a jeweled bottle of what appeared to be Patron tequila and chugged it.

Lizzo not only have an EPIC and feel good performance, but she is definitely Queen approved! Queen Latifah couldn’t sit down! I loved it #VMAs pic.twitter.com/O1XpIWfbu9 — Spiderman’s Thick Web Shooter (@DecodnLyfe) August 27, 2019

Moments later, she strutted her stuff flanked by dancers who dramatically snatched their own wigs.

Fans couldn’t help but show love to the flautist for her tequila-chugging, her celebration of black women, and her all-around exciting production:

This is a portrait of all the Black women I call my own. #mtvvmas #lizzo pic.twitter.com/UlVSoGAGYM — Hilary Powell (@mshilary) August 27, 2019

Lizzo ate that performance right up she took us ALL to church #VMAs pic.twitter.com/QfqRmet7zF — jacob🃏 (@homosxxual) August 27, 2019

Lizzo representing for all the beautiful big black women who has ever felt insecure in their bodies. We are beautiful and we can rock that shit, too! #MTVVMAs #VMAs — Big Mama! Your Arm!! (@AshleyShyMiller) August 27, 2019

@lizzo did that damn thang! Feeling good as hell after that! Hell I may need some tequila! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/cCe7yvo5gb — Elizabeth Jackson (@fsuemj) August 27, 2019

Lizzo just gave us 2 outfit changes, a memorable speech and drunk a whole bottle of tequila in ONE performance. GIVE HER AN AWARD TONIGHT!#VMAs pic.twitter.com/yun6ZU4aH7 — #1 Nurse's Office Stan | 11 Days (@lifewithmattyt) August 27, 2019

Lizzo bringing that Friday Energy on a Monday #VMAs pic.twitter.com/jpGR70nHO8 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) August 27, 2019

“Feeling good as hell”’!!! Thank you @lizzo for the most epic wig snatch in histroy!!!! #VMAs now that’s how you do it. Real!!!! — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) August 27, 2019

seeing all the black women and Afros during lizzo’s performance #VMAs pic.twitter.com/6SQ5mdoxVz — sham (@shamimw_) August 27, 2019

Did Lizzo just down some fucking tequila out of a glitter bottle in the middle of her VMA performance?! BIIIIIITCH, she's got me hype in my boring ass living room rn 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tQ7kK002Kj — Lexus 👻💕 (@finelittleblade) August 27, 2019

Lizzo really bought out the chubby, thick, beautiful black women on that stage and all of y’all souls are shook. Y’all didn’t know chubby girls could be so amazing huh? #votelizzovmas #VMAs — fashion_hippie (@chesire_lydia) August 27, 2019