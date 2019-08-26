Lizzo Chugs Tequila In Front Of A Blow-Up Booty During VMAs Performance

Lizzo is forever good as hell!
On Monday, the singer brought down the house at the 2019 MTV VMAs with her performance of her songs “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell.” Rocking a corset-front trench coat, Lizzo’s performance was an ode to the booty.
Outside of her background dancers wearing pants with the butt cheeks cut out, the entire ensemble jammed out in front of a massive inflatable derriere.
As the set transitioned from “Truth Hurts” to “Good As Hell,” the 31-year-old took off the coat to reveal a neon bodysuit and as the song picked up, she grabbed a jeweled bottle of what appeared to be Patron tequila and chugged it.
Moments later, she strutted her stuff flanked by dancers who dramatically snatched their own wigs.
Fans couldn’t help but show love to the flautist for her tequila-chugging, her celebration of black women, and her all-around exciting production: