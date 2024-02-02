“I’ve been wearing these slippers for years! I won’t wear any other slippers! I’ve also bought them for everyone in my family and they all love them! So comfy, warm, and beautifully made. The colors are all perfect too! I usually get a neutral color but I got the Bramble Berry this time and they are lovely! I wear a size 9 and purchased the size 9. They are true to size. They will be a little snug at first because of the fluffy lining but will loosen up in no time. Buy them for yourself and/or for gifts! You won’t regret it!” — Lisa Samples

“These slippers are SOOO comfortable and they keep the feet warm in the cold weather. I am considering wearing them year round.” — Steve M

“Love, love, my new slippers! From the fit, to the color to the quality, can’t beat the overall product along with the integrity of the LL Bean name.” — lisa

“I’ve had several pairs over the decades. They’re wonderful. So comfortable. I’ve given them as gifts to several of my favorite people.” — Wicked Good Moccasin fan

“Excellent in every way. Good fit, wide widths. Fleece lining is warm without overheating. The sole is well designed for safety and liquid resistance but still supportive and flexible. Easy, hands-free to slip on and off. Quality and comfort.at a good price.”— Peter Feimer

“Best slippers ever! I’ve been buying these for over 20 years. Wear them every day all year long. Perfect fit and extremely comfortable” — Glenn