New Mail Wrinkle: USPS Sending Out Inaccurate Mail Ballot Info, Warns State Official

The U.S. Postal Service is sending out inaccurate mail ballot information to residents of several states, which could further snarl a system already facing overwhelming demand amid the COVID-19 crisis, Colorado’s secretary of state said Friday.

The USPS is sending postcard notices to addresses and post office boxes of registered voters, urging them to request mail-in ballots early. But several states already have a system in place that automatically sends ballots to all registered voters, noted Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold in a series of tweets. For residents in those states, the “information is not just confusing, it’s WRONG,” she said.

She said that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy ignored requests from secretaries of state to review any notices to ensure their accuracy before they went out.

The notices also tell people to get their ballots back at least seven days before Election Day — while Colorado tells its voters to do so at least eight days in advance. In addition, the USPS urges voters to request a mail-in ballot at least 15 days before Nov. 3, which it terms “early,” but which actually is cutting it close, given mounting delays in mail service.

Griswold called the latest tangle “beyond suspect,” adding: “Confusing voters about mail ballots in the middle of a pandemic is unacceptable. It can undermine confidence in the election & suppress votes.”

I just found out the @USPS is sending this postcard to every household and PO Box in the nation. For states like Colorado where we send ballots to all voters, the information is not just confusing, it’s WRONG. (Thread) pic.twitter.com/RoTTeJRJVl — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) September 12, 2020

Here in Colorado (and also in CA, DC, HI, NJ, NV, OR, UT, WA, & VT) voters don’t request ballots because a ballot is mailed to every registered voter. But the @USPS is confusing our voters by telling them to request a ballot. — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) September 12, 2020

Secretaries of State asked @USPS Postmaster General DeJoy to review a draft before election information was sent to voters to ensure accuracy. But he refused. Now millions of postcards with misinformation are printed & being mailed to voters. — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) September 12, 2020

When we asked @USPS not to send the postcard with misinformation to voters in Colorado they flat out refused — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) September 12, 2020

This may have started off as a well-intentioned effort by @USPS, but their refusal to listen to election experts combined with the recent postal slowdown in some parts of the country is beyond suspect. — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) September 12, 2020

Confusing voters about mail ballots in the middle of a pandemic is unacceptable. It can undermine confidence in the election & suppress votes. I will do everything in my power to stop @USPS from sending misinformation to voters. — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) September 12, 2020

I got one of these today. Implying you can wait until 15 days before the election to request a ballot is insane! Not only is timely delivery both ways uncertain, what kind of pressure does that put on the registrar's office which will be swamped by that time? — Woodswoman (@MadamZolar) September 12, 2020

A USPS spokesperson told Denver NBC affiliate KUSA Channel 9 TV that the postcards mailed to all voters are part of an information campaign.

“The non-partisan campaign neither encourages nor discourages mail-in voting,” said representative David Rupert. “Rather, it is designed to reach and inform all voters about the importance of planning ahead if they plan to vote by mail.”

He did not address the inaccuracies in the postcard information, but added that voters who choose to use the mail are encouraged to contact their states or “visit our educational website.”

President Donald Trump has already declared, without any evidence, that the election will be the “most corrupt” in U.S. history because of the anticipated wide use of mail-in ballots as voters seek to avoid the risk of contracting COVID-19. Trump and first lady Melania Trump, however, recently voted by mail in the Florida primary.

Critics accuse Trump of attacking mail-in balloting as part of his strategy to manipulate the election in his favor by suppressing the vote.

But the president is also sowing doubts about the process so that in the event of his loss to Democratic nominee Joe Biden, he could challenge the result by claiming widespread fraud, critics predict.

In the meantime, DeJoy — a prominent Trump campaign contributor — appears to be crippling the U.S. Postal Service operation ahead of the election by ripping out hundreds of mail-sorting machines and letter collection boxes, and eliminating overtime and extended mail deliveries.

