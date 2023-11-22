'Love Is Blind' Couple Bliss And Zack Announce They Are Expecting A Baby Together

“Love is Blind” Season 4 stars Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski are expecting a baby together.
The couple, who got married during their time filming the Netflix dating show, made the announcement on Tuesday.
Poureetezadi-Goytowski told People that being pregnant has been a “surreal” experience for her.
“Pregnancy is a wild journey of emotions and physical changes, but we’re excited for the end result,” she said, later adding that she’s looking forward to the day when her child can “learn and explore the world.”
Goytowski also discussed his hopes for the future, sharing that he hopes his child will “live a happy life.”
The couple told People that after Poureetezadi-Goytowski learned she was pregnant via an at-home pregnancy test, she revealed the news to her husband by buying him a cake that read: “I Love You Dad.”
The two shared “a really special moment” together once Goytowski caught on, Poureetezadi-Goytowski said.
Goytowski and Poureetezadi-Goytowski met on the fourth season of “Love is Blind,” which premiered on the streaming service in March.
In the show, strangers date without seeing each other by communicating through a wall in rooms called “pods.” Couples who get engaged in the pods meet face-to-face and spend time together before they eventually decide whether to marry at the altar on their wedding day.
Though Goytowski initially got engaged to another Season 4 cast mate — Irina Solomonova — the show followed his journey as he reconnected and later married his current wife after his relationship with Solomonova ended shortly after they left the pods.
Poureetezadi-Goytowski told People that she would allow her child to one day watch “Love is Blind” when they’re old enough.
“Our story wasn’t a straight line, but I think that’s also important for them to know that sometimes things aren’t a straight line and people make mistakes, and you can be redeemed and you can correct them,” she said.
The Goytowskis were one of the couples at the “Love is Blind” reunion special in April who were on the receiving end of numerous inappropriate questions about family planning from the show’s host Vanessa Lachey.
Lachey was widely criticized online for badgering the couples on the show about having kids — a subject that can be deeply personal for someone as there could be a multitude of reasons for not having children.
At one point during the special, she told Goytowski that after watching him in segments of the show, she was “hoping” for the “first ‘Love is Blind’ baby.”
She later told the group: “Auntie Vanessa is still hoping for that ‘Love is Blind’ baby.”