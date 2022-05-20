'Love, Victor' Season 3 Trailer Teases Poignant End For Pioneering Queer Teen Series

Michael Cimino stars in "Love, Victor," which kicks off its third and final season on June 15. Gilles Mingasson HULU

A bittersweet end is in sight for Creekwood High’s complicated teen romances, according to the trailer for the third and final season of “Love, Victor.”

Season 3, which debuts next month, picks up with Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino) kicking off his senior year torn between longtime boyfriend Benji (George Sear) and a new romantic interest, Rahim (Anthony Keyvan).

From the looks of things, Victor’s pals Mia (Rachel Hilson), Felix (Anthony Turpel) and Lake (Bebe Wood) are each at a similar crossroads as graduation looms.

“Being brave means that you aren’t afraid to be scared,” Victor says in the trailer. “Because a lot of the times, the scariest things are also the most important, like admitting who you love ― or who you are.”

Catch the Season 3 trailer for “Love, Victor” below.

“Love, Victor” — a spinoff of the 2018 film “Love, Simon” that debuted in 2020 — was originally developed for Disney+ but was moved to Hulu, which is also owned by Disney, due to its mature themes. News of the streaming platform swap sparked backlash online, with many fans suggesting that the show’s LGBTQ-inclusive narrative had been deemed “too gay” for its original home.

