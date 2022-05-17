Video Of Lyft Driver Refusing Ride Over Racist Remarks Goes Viral

A video has gone viral of a Lyft driver in Catasauqua, Pennsylvania, refusing a ride after a prospective passenger made a racist remark.

Footage of James Bode, the driver, telling a woman to leave his vehicle on Friday night had by early Tuesday garnered more than 3.3 million views on Twitter alone.

Advertisement

Police are now investigating the incident, reported The Morning Call.

“You’re like a white guy,” the woman told Bode in the clip he initially shared on Facebook later Friday. “Are you, like, a white guy?” she continued. “You’re like, a normal guy? It’s like, you speak English.”

Bode told the woman her comments were inappropriate and that she should “get out of the car.” “If somebody was not white, sitting in this seat, what would be the difference?” he asked.

This man wants everyone to know, we should certainly help him.

This Lyft driver kicks out a local bar owner for being racist, they react by being even more racist. pic.twitter.com/ZPrGtF4Her — 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) May 14, 2022

A man with the woman called Bode a “fucking asshole” and said he should punch him “in the fucking face.”

Advertisement

Bode called them “racist fucks” as the woman left the car.

The man then called Bode a “fucking asshole” and used a racist slur as the car door was slammed shut.

Bode told them the exchange had been caught on his in-vehicle camera and that he would call the police.

On Twitter, Lyft praised Bode for “instantly shutting down this hate & upholding our no tolerance anti-discrimination policies.” “We’re looking into these riders & are in touch with James to show our thanks,” it added.