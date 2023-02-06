Home & LivingMoviesNetflixMost Popular

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'

A new rom-com and intimate documentary are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“You People” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This new rom-com from “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris follows an interracial couple played by Jonah Hill and Lauren London as they navigate issues of religion, race and family in modern-day Los Angeles. Their parents are played by Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nia Long and David Duchovny.

Next in the ranking is “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” the 2022 musical comedy adaptation of the popular children’s book by Bernard Waber. Following its theatrical release in the fall, the movie joined Netflix on Feb. 4 and features a star-studded cast including Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Shawn Mendes and Ego Nwodim.

"Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" on Netflix.
Columbia Pictures
"Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" on Netflix.

A couple of other family-friendly films are in the current ranking. “Flushed Away” is a 2006 animated comedy about rats in a sewer, while “Minions: The Rise of Gru” is the 2022 sequel to 2015′s “Minions” and the fifth installment in the “Despicable Me” franchise.

On the nonfiction side of things, the documentary “Pamela: A Love Story” is also trending on the streaming service. Using personal videos and diary entries, Pamela Anderson shares the highs and lows of her rise to fame, and brushes with scandal.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies below. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Bad Boys II”

9. “Flushed Away”

8. “Arctic”

7. “Enough”

6. “True Spirit” (Netflix)

5. “Pamela: A Love Story” (Netflix)

4. “Viking Wolf” (Netflix)

3. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

2. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

1. “You People” (Netflix)

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

7 Foods You Had No Idea You Can Make In The Microwave

Wellness

This Is One Of The Biggest Warning Signs You May Experience A Stroke

Relationships

Canceling Plans With A Friend? A New Study Says This Is The Best Way.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Style & Beauty

This Popular Sunscreen Has Been Recalled. Here’s What You Need To Know.

Wellness

The One Part Of Your Body You’re Probably Forgetting To Stretch

Parenting

15 Things To Say To Your Kids Instead Of ‘No’

Home & Living

This NBC Medical Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Channel Harry Styles At The Grammys In A Glittering Fringed Outfit

Shopping

6 Outfits (Mostly) Under $200 That Are As Twinkly As Taylor Swift’s

Wellness

What Removing COVID's 'Public Health Emergency' Status Means For You

Shopping

Where To Buy The Viral Lip Shine That TikTok Has Almost Sold Out

Shopping

5 Explosively Floral Dresses Inspired By Lizzo’s Grammys Look

Shopping

Reviewers Actually Shoveled Snow In These Hard-Working Gloves

Shopping

22 Fitness Products Reviewers Said Helped Motivate Them To Work Out

Shopping

33 Products That Will Make Any Chronically Busy Person Go 'Yes Please'

Shopping

Reviewers Really, Really Love These Target Sweatpants

Shopping

Order Your Valentine's Day Flowers NOW. You're Seriously Running Out Of Time.

Shopping

36 TikTok-Beloved Pieces To Refresh Your Wardrobe In 2023

Shopping

The Best Black-Owned Brands To Shop At Target

Shopping

Stylish Boots From Walmart That Won't Leave Your Feet Freezing

Shopping

35 Products So Amazing Your Friends And Family Will No Doubt Be Jealous

Food & Drink

5 Harmful Myths About Food's Effect On Your Heart Health

Home & Living

The Real Reason All Those 'AI Time Machine' Pictures Went Viral

Shopping

Travel Backpacks That Reviewers And HuffPost Editors Swear By

Shopping

High-Impact Fitness Equipment That Even The Smallest Home Gyms Can Accommodate

Shopping

Now's Your Chance To Try A Weighted Blanket For 77% Off

Food & Drink

'ICE' Is One Of The Rudest Dining Habits Ever, And You Might Be Doing It

Wellness

Doctors Reveal What They Really Think Of Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic

Style & Beauty

A Behind-The-Scenes Look At How Stars Get Ready For The Grammys

Wellness

Sauna Or Steam Room? Experts Reveal The Different Benefits Of Each.

Shopping

These 31 Products Are Here To Help With Your Slightly Embarrassing Needs

Shopping

Don't Miss This Very Good Sale On JBL Wireless Listening Devices

Shopping

Under-$25 Valentine’s Day Gifts From Amazon That Are Actually Impressive

Food & Drink

Being Vegan Doesn't Change Your Experience Of Blackness

Parenting

Marie Kondo Is Embracing The Mess Of Parenthood. Here’s How You Can Too.

Food & Drink

Don't Miss Out On The Best Instagram Recipes From January

Wellness

This Alternative To White Noise May Help You Magically Sleep Better

Parenting

12 Baby Name Trends To Look Out For This Year

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week