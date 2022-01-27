Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Are Engaged Months After Welcoming First Child Together

While the famously private couple have yet to share the news themselves, Song was photographed with a massive diamond ring on her left hand while out and about in Beverly Hills earlier this week.

The engagement arrives nine months after Culkin, 41, and Song, 33, welcomed their first child, Dakota Song Culkin, in April of last year. They named their son after Culkin’s late sister, who died in 2008.

“Macaulay and Brenda have loved being together as a family since welcoming Dakota,” an unnamed source told the outlet. “The engagement is the natural next step for them. They are excited for their future together.”

The marriage will be a first for Song, who was previously engaged to Trace Cyrus, a musician and brother to Miley Cyrus. Culkin, meanwhile, was married to Rachel Miner from 1998 to 2002 and later dated Mila Kunis for nearly a decade.