Madden NFL Simulation Just Predicted The Super Bowl Winner

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady might want to wear some extra padding for Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.
The annual big-game simulation from the Madden NFL video game, posted Monday, predicted that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will sack Brady four times in a 30-27 Rams victory.
Now, using a video game to try to see into the future might be a bit unorthodox (and completely inadvisable), but consider that Madden has predicted five of the last nine winners, For the Win noted.
Want to know what else will happen, according to “Madden NFL 19”?
Watch the action unfold right here:
