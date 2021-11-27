Madonna Slams Instagram For Censoring Her Nipple In Photo Series

Madonna had a major “free the nipple” meltdown with Instagram this week after she said the social media platform took down intimate photos of her on and around a bed because her left nipple was exposed.
She railed about the policy in a new post featuring the photos again — with a discreetly placed heart over the body part that so unsettled Instagram.
“It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple,” the singer wrote in an angry post. “As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby!” she stewed.
“Can’t a man’s nipple be experienced as erotic??!!” she asked. “And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere.”
Madonna should know. She has posted bare-ass photos that were allowed by Instagram (including in the series posted).
The singer and actor somehow segued from control over how a woman presents her body to an attack on Thanksgiving when the early settlers and Native Americans feasted together.
The censorship was “perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock!” she snorted. “God bless America.”