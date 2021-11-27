Madonna Slams Instagram For Censoring Her Nipple In Photo Series

Madonna had a major “free the nipple” meltdown with Instagram this week after she said the social media platform took down intimate photos of her on and around a bed because her left nipple was exposed.

She railed about the policy in a new post featuring the photos again — with a discreetly placed heart over the body part that so unsettled Instagram.

“It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple,” the singer wrote in an angry post. “As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby!” she stewed.

“Can’t a man’s nipple be experienced as erotic??!!” she asked. “And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere.”

Madonna should know. She has posted bare-ass photos that were allowed by Instagram (including in the series posted).

The singer and actor somehow segued from control over how a woman presents her body to an attack on Thanksgiving when the early settlers and Native Americans feasted together.

