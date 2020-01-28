Bystanders Lift SUV Off Of Pinned Woman In Dramatic Manhattan Rescue

A group of quick-thinking strangers rescued a woman from a terrifying situation in Manhattan on Sunday.

In footage shared by Colby Droscher, almost a dozen people were seen running across a street on the Lower East Side to collectively heave the vehicle onto two wheels in order to rescue a trapped woman:

Just now at Delancey and Norfolk in the Lower East Side an accident ran over a pedestrian trapping them under an SUV. Onlookers just lifted the SUV, dragging the victim out. pic.twitter.com/uq1IHcSJ9k — help how do i change this (@colbydroscher) January 26, 2020

Droscher told the New York Post he was a block away when he heard a crash followed by screams.

“As I approached, there were big crowds forming all around the intersection,” he said. “All of a sudden everyone ran to lift the car. It all happened so fast.”

In the clip, a bystander could be heard yelling, “She’s out, she’s out, down, down, down,” after the vehicle was elevated.

The woman is awake and on her phone. pic.twitter.com/BhGYSZpfn0 — help how do i change this (@colbydroscher) January 26, 2020

The unidentified 25-year-old woman from Astoria, Queens, was crossing the street at the crosswalk when an SUV struck her. The SUV then hit another vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light, prompting a chain reaction of minor accidents, the New York Daily News reported.

The woman who was pinned beneath the SUV was conscious and alert when authorities arrived on the scene, an NYPD spokesperson told the Daily News. She was taken to an area hospital for pain and bruising.

The SUV driver was reportedly issued a summons for failing to yield.