Māori Tribe Tells Anti-Vaxxers To Stop Using Its Haka

The coronavirus pandemic has again hit the country’s indigenous population disproportionately, with Māori, who make up about 16.7% of the population, found to be at much greater risk of hospitalization following infection with COVID-19.

New Zealand adopted a strict approach to pandemic management, enforcing lockdowns to stifle outbreaks as they arise. The country is now transitioning from a zero-case strategy to one of living with the virus, after fully vaccinating 82% of its eligible population and administering at least one dose to 91%.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set a target of fully vaccinating 90% of those eligible before ending lockdowns.