Marcia Cross Opens Up About Her Experience With Anal Cancer

“All good now,” she wrote on Instagram last year. “Hard journey but I am HEALTHY, and more present and grateful than ever.”

Anal cancer is an uncommon type of cancer, according to the Mayo Clinic. Typical symptoms include itching, the appearance of certain growths, pain and/or bleeding from the anus.

Actress Farrah Fawcett also had anal cancer. The “Charlie’s Angels” star was first diagnosed in 2006 and died from the disease in 2009 at the age of 62.