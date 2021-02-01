Marilyn Manson Dropped From Record Label Amid Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson’s record label announced it was dropping him in response to abuse and sexual assault accusations from his ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood and other women on Monday.

The label, Loma Vista Recordings, provided a statement about its decision to The Hollywood Reporter, saying it would neither promote Manson’s current album, which he released in 2020, nor work with him going forward.

“In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately. Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects,” the record label said.

Manson, born Brian Hugh Warner, has also been cut from an episode of the AMC horror anthology “Creepshow” that he was set to appear in, Vanity Fair reported. California state Sen. Susan Rubio, meanwhile, is calling for an FBI investigation into the singer’s behavior.

Wood, who had an on-and-off relationship with Manson between 2006 and 2011, went public with her allegations in an Instagram post on Monday. Manson, she stated, began “grooming” her when she was a teenager and “horrifically abused” her for several years.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” wrote Wood, who was 18 when she met then-36-year-old Manson. “I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.”

At least four other women have since come forward with their own abuse allegations against the artist.

Manson, who first released music through Loma Vista in 2015, had also been accused of sexual assault in the early 2000s and set off red flags in 2009 when he told Spin magazine that he fantasized daily about smashing Wood’s “skull in with a sledgehammer.” A representative for Manson said last year that the musician was simply being “theatrical” when he made those remarks.