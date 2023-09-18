Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) drew criticism on Sunday with her pearl-clutching response to a report that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) had changed the chamber’s informal dress code.
The move would allow Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) to wear his casual-style clothes on the Senate floor.
“The Senate no longer encoding a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful,” wrote Greene.
“Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions,” she ranted. “Stop lowering the bar.”
The comment about “etiquette and respect” from the conspiracy theory-promoting, climate change-denying, insult-hurling, far-right congresswoman who screamed at President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address and showed nude images of the president’s son during a hearing was too much for people on X, formerly Twitter.
“Among many many other things, you showed hunter biden’s penis in a house hearing so please spare us the self-righteous bullshit,” replied Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s chief of staff.
Other critics agreed: