Mark Hamill's 'Star Wars' Screen Test With Harrison Ford Is A Treasure

In an audition far far away, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford began their journey together to become Luke Skywalker and Han Solo forever.

Hamill on Sunday retweeted his unearthed 1970s screen test with Ford on the original “Star Wars,” explaining it was the first time the two had met. (See the clip below.)

In the black and white footage, the two convened under somewhat mysterious circumstances. Neither had read the script ― just the one scene together ― and “Star Wars” creator George Lucas wouldn’t explain what kind of movie it was, Hamill wrote.

“We’ll talk about that later,” the filmmaker said, according to Hamill.

“We never did talk about it later ― we just did it,” the actor recalled.

My screen-test for @starwars w/ Harrison on the 1st day I ever met him. Neither 1 of us had read the script at this point, only this 1 scene. I asked George what kind of movie it was-"Let's just do it, we'll talk about that later" We never did talk about it later-we just did it. https://t.co/e7cHWoLmJk — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 28, 2019

Hamill was answering a retweet of the clip from CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla, who asked the actor for details.

According to Uproxx, the scene was from a rough draft of when “the Millennium Falcon encounters the remains of Alderaan, Leia’s home planet.”

Ford’s portrayal is far more animated.

“We have to find the rebels,” Hamill’s character tells Ford’s.

In a memorable moment, Han Solo realizes he may not be paid for his services. “I’m beginning not to like you,” he tells Luke.