“Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill just journeyed into the subconscious of his fans ― and came out alive.
The Luke Skywalker actor read kooky dreams about him on Twitter in a segment posted Monday by “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”
One took place in a mall, another in a prison. We don’t want to give too much away, but we can divulge that Hamill enjoyed the dreams ― at least from far, far away.
“That sounds like a very pleasant dream,” he said to one Twitter user. “I’m glad you had it.”
Watch the clip above.
