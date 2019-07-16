“Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill just journeyed into the subconscious of his fans ― and came out alive.

The Luke Skywalker actor read kooky dreams about him on Twitter in a segment posted Monday by “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

One took place in a mall, another in a prison. We don’t want to give too much away, but we can divulge that Hamill enjoyed the dreams ― at least from far, far away.

“That sounds like a very pleasant dream,” he said to one Twitter user. “I’m glad you had it.”

Watch the clip above.