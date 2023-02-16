What's Hot

PoliticsDonald Trumpdepartment of justice mark meadows

Former Trump Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Subpoenaed In Jan. 6 Probe: Report

The report comes after news of the subpoena of former Vice President Mike Pence for his testimony in the Jan. 6 probe.
Ben Blanchet

Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff under President Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Trump and his role in the Jan. 6 attack, a source told CNN.

Meadows, Trump’s last chief of staff, received the subpoena “sometime in January,” CNN reported.

The outlet reported that special counsel Jack Smith’s office is looking for testimony and documents tied to the attack. Smith is also tasked with the investigation into the former president’s mishandling of classified documents.

Meadows was with Trump in the Oval Office as the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Meadows has previously refused to testify and claimed executive privilege in other investigations into Trump.

The report comes after news of the subpoena of former Vice President Mike Pence for his testimony in the Jan. 6 probe last week. Pence is set to fight the subpoena from the Justice Department and called the action “unconstitutional and unprecedented.”

“We’ll take that case as far as it needs to go, if need be to the Supreme Court of the United States, because to me, it’s – it’s an issue of the separation of powers,” Pence said.

HuffPost has reached out to George Terwilliger, a lawyer for Meadows, and the Justice Department for comment.

