Former Trump Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Subpoenaed In Jan. 6 Probe: Report

Meadows, Trump’s last chief of staff, received the subpoena “sometime in January,” CNN reported.

The outlet reported that special counsel Jack Smith’s office is looking for testimony and documents tied to the attack. Smith is also tasked with the investigation into the former president’s mishandling of classified documents.

Meadows was with Trump in the Oval Office as the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Meadows has previously refused to testify and claimed executive privilege in other investigations into Trump.

“We’ll take that case as far as it needs to go, if need be to the Supreme Court of the United States, because to me, it’s – it’s an issue of the separation of powers,” Pence said.

HuffPost has reached out to George Terwilliger, a lawyer for Meadows, and the Justice Department for comment.