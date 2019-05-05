Trump Names Former Obama Border Patrol Chief To Head ICE

President Donald Trump has named Mark Morgan, the former Board Patrol chief in President Barack Obama’s administration, to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Trump announced his decision on Twitter on Sunday﻿, calling Morgan a “true believer and American Patriot.”

I am pleased to inform all of those that believe in a strong, fair and sound Immigration Policy that Mark Morgan will be joining the Trump Administration as the head of our hard working men and women of ICE. Mark is a true believer and American Patriot. He will do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

Trump did not make clear in his tweet whether he was formally nominating Morgan, which requires Senate confirmation, or naming him as acting head of the agency.

Morgan, a former FBI agent, led the Border Patrol in the final months of Obama’s presidency. He was removed shortly after Trump took office.

Despite his ouster, in January he voiced support for Trump’s pledge to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and in an interview with The Fix he urged Trump “to stay the course.”

“I’m standing up and saying, ‘I should have disdain for them, but I don’t because they are right,’” he said. “I can stand up and say they are right because it’s the right thing to do for this country.”

In April, speaking to The Epoch Times, Morgan called the migration situation “the worst in our history along the southwest border.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Mark Morgan, President Donald Trump's latest pick to head ICE, formerly led Border Patrol in the final months of Barack Obama’s presidency. He was removed shortly after Trump took office.

Trump’s appointment follows him pulling his previous nomination of Ronald D. Vitiello to serve as ICE chief in April. The former Border Patrol official had been leading the immigration agency since June.

A controversial agency, ICE is known for arresting and detaining immigrants as well as handling immigration proceedings.

Trump, speaking of his decision, said he wanted to go in a “tougher direction.”