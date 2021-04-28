Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Reason For Putting Cartoonish Amount Of Sunscreen On Face

This is as ridiculous as the amount of sunscreen that was on Mark Zuckerberg’s face.

Last summer, the Facebook CEO was photographed surfing in Hawaii with what can only be described as an entire bottle’s worth of sunscreen slathered all over his face.

AOHAN/MEGA Mark Zuckerberg in July 2020.

And although the Facebook CEO’s skin was certainly safe, he got a ton of burns on Twitter.

Mark Zuckerberg with too much sunscreen on looks like he's wearing one of those shitty Michael Myers masks you find at Party City pic.twitter.com/7E2DbdUtv6 — 𝕯𝖗. 𝓦𝖔𝖑𝖋𝖚𝖑𝖆 🌖 (@DoctorWolfula) July 19, 2020

Are we sure Mark Zuckerberg isn't just shedding 🦎 it is summer time 🤔🤔??? pic.twitter.com/wfrrRsBQMS — 𝙄𝙢 𝙍𝙞𝙘𝙠 💙 (@Rick76_) July 19, 2020

Mark zuckerberg taking sunscreen application tips from Mrs. Doubtfire pic.twitter.com/lLqVUFsGcZ — A. M. (@usuallyboring) July 20, 2020

I knew Mark Zuckerberg loved data. I just didn’t know he loved Data this much. pic.twitter.com/MkOsQm3dE8 — Star Wars: AnuHope (@anumccartney) July 20, 2020

No one has ever seen Mark Zuckerberg and the ghost from Spirited Away in the same room, just saying pic.twitter.com/RZ54gjcHJz — Brent Peabody (@brent_peabody) July 19, 2020

In an Instagram Live chat Monday with Instagram head Adam Mosseri, Zuckerberg revealed why he looked like the Joker took up a watersport, and it’s, um, bizarre.

Basically, he said he saw paparazzi following him and used the sunblock to disguise himself.

“I noticed there was this paparazzi guy following us, and, so I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t want him to recognize me, so you know what I’m gonna do? I’m just gonna put a ton of sunscreen on my face,’” Zuckerberg said. “And that backfired.”

Zuckerberg also admitted he’s a “pretty pale person,” gets burned easily doing outside activities in places like Hawaii, and “wants to stay healthy.”

And although his reasoning is about as logical as creating a disguise so outlandish that it attracts even more attention, we suppose he’s trying to have a good sense of humor about that whole thing.

“If someone wants to post a sunscreen meme, it’s cool. I’m happy to give the internet some laughs,” he said … although that had clearly already been done.