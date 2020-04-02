'Masked Singer' Unmasks White Tiger, Who Battled Lions And Bears (Spoiler)

This Tiger won’t be king.

“The Masked Singer” unmasked the White Tiger on Wednesday’s show, ending one of the more obvious celebrity runs in the kooky show’s three seasons.

Many regular viewers had correctly guessed the identity of the costumed star weeks ago. But for those who have understandably been preoccupied with other matters, here’s how White Tiger’s demise unfolded.

His clues package basically highlighted his inexperience in singing and his ability to excite a crowd.

He acknowledged that he didn’t have the best voice, and that’s apparent in his rendition of “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred.

Voters finally decided that the White Tiger hadn’t earned his stripes and the panelists eliminated him.

The reveal felt more like a celebration of the dude’s presence than the suspense-building moments of previous episodes.

It was former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, a three-time Super Bowl winner.

The five-time Pro Bowl player, known for spiking the ball in touchdown celebrations, admitted afterward that some ex-teammates knew it was him early on.

So did lots of people, Gronk.

Yet two of the judges, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger, went with other final guesses.

Hmmm. USA Today’s For the Win noted that White Tiger’s Gronk-ness was super obvious, based on previous clues of a cow skiing (GronkCOW-SKI) and that he was “no stranger to celebrating.”

Not to mention, White Tiger’s height and movements practically screamed Gronk.