Matthew McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves, is dispelling the notion that the actor is all about “getting high” and being “laid-back.”

The model revealed that when she first met McConaughey, she was under the impression he would be a lot like his public persona.

“When we first started dating, it was this image of Matthew of getting high, laid-back, no shirt, whatever,” she said during an appearance on Southern Living’s “Biscuits & Jam” podcast released on Tuesday. “Which, I’m like, ‘The guy doesn’t even smoke. What is this vision coming from?’”

“He’s actually the opposite and he’s like his mom,” Alves explained. “She’s very organized, very minimalistic, very on time, very prepared. And he gets a lot of those traits from her.”

Camila Alves and honoree Matthew McConaughey attend the 2019 Texas Medal of Arts Awards on Feb. 27, 2019, in Austin. Rick Kern via Getty Images

The “Greenlights” author himself has spoken about the difference between his public and private image, telling The New York Times in 2020, “It’s always been obvious to me that I do not have a laissez-faire attitude.”

“It’s a state of being that I work at, continuously, daily, and I break a sweat to get it,” he admitted.

McConaughey’s friend, director Richard Linklater, took that sentiment one step further in the same Times profile.

“People underestimate the utter intentionality of what Matthew’s done,” Linklater said. “He’s really good at going from A to B to C. He’s got a plan and he’s just brave enough and brazen enough to execute it.”