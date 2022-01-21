Meat Loaf, the Grammy Award-winning singer and actor, has died. He was 74.
Marvin Lee Aday died Thursday night with his wife Deborah by his side, the family confirmed in a statement shared on Facebook:
“Our hearts are broken,” the family said in a statement.
“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” they said.
“From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!” they added.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.