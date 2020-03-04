The world may have to wait to see Meghan Markle walk the red carpet at the Met Gala.

British Vogue spokeswoman Emily Hallie told HuffPost on Wednesday that a report that Meghan would attend the iconic fashion event with Vogue U.K. editor-in-chief Edward Enninful was “categorically false.”

The rumor was first reported by British tabloid The Sun, which claimed in an “exclusive” report that Meghan was going alongside Enninful, with whom she worked when she guest-edited the September 2019 issue of the magazine’s U.K. edition.

The Sun report also claimed that the Duchess of Sussex would be wearing a “glamorous androgynous” look to go with this year’s theme, which is “About Time: Fashion and Duration” and is based on the works of Virginia Woolf and 20th-century French philosopher Henri Bergson’s theories.

USA Today Sports / Reuters Meghan Markle talks with Anna Wintour before the women's singles final match between Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu on Sept. 7, 2019, at the U.S. Open.

Buckingham Palace didn’t return a request for comment, and Vogue U.S. declined to publicly comment.

While Meghan will not make an appearance at the event, held the first Monday in May, Vogue will likely want to collaborate with the duchess again.

In February, Enninful revealed that Meghan, who used to run the blog “The Tig,” set two major records for the magazine with her September issue, dubbed “Forces of Change.”

“I’m thrilled to report that newsstand sales of @BritishVogue are up in the second half of 2019, but the real highlight for me is the performance of our September 2019 issue,” Enninful wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

“#ForcesForChange, guest edited by The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal, was our fastest-selling issue in the history of #BritishVogue (sold out in 10 days) and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade,” he said.

In a behind-the-scenes video of Enninful and Meghan, the editor-in-chief praised the duchess’s “editor’s eye.”

She also received some kind words from one of the issue’s cover stars, Jane Fonda, who spoke to Meghan by phone.

“Meghan, I’m so proud of you for using your amazing platform and your strong voice, and I’m so honored to be a part of it with all those other amazing women,” Fonda said. “Thank you so much for including me.”

