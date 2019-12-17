Meghan McCain Tells 'View' Audience To 'Calm Down' About Her Outbursts

The cast members of “The View” spent part of Tuesday’s episode dealing with the elephant in the room: Whoopi Goldberg’s testy exchange with Meghan McCain on Monday.

At one point during Monday’s show, Goldberg got so frustrated when McCain continued to talk over the other panelists that she blurted out, “Girl, please stop talking.”

The exchange went viral, and the hosts felt obliged to discuss it the next day.

“We’re just going to do a little cleanup before we do anything,” Goldberg said. “You know, things get heated on this show. You watch this show, you know this has happened over the years. We’re really passionate, this is our jobs. We come in, we talk to each other. Sometimes we’re not as polite as we could be, that’s just the way it is, but you’re going to be dealing with the same thing when you sit around your table with your family, and you don’t agree, or somebody says something and goes off the rails.”

Goldberg admitted the freewheeling nature of the show means it sometimes “goes off the rails,” but she added it’s just a TV show.

“We’re on together for an hour, and we step in poopy, okay? We step in poopy and stuff happens and everybody just calm down,” she said.

When McCain spoke she emphasized her love of Goldberg, but admitted “we fight like we’re family. It’s all good, we’re not tearing the set apart.”

She added to fans who frequently comment on the outbursts: “Calm down, all of you.”

.@WhoopiGoldberg and @MeghanMcCain address heated comments on Monday's show: "We're really passionate — this is our jobs," Goldberg says. "Sometimes it goes off the rails — and it does."

"We fight like we're family — it's all good," McCain adds. https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/3CNUbWgiuV — The View (@TheView) December 17, 2019

McCain may have requested the show’s fans to chill out about the outbursts, but earlier in the day, it looked like she was spoiling for a fight based on this “Game Of Thrones”-themed tweet she posted.

Good morning - to all the fellow conservative “girls” who won’t be quiet. pic.twitter.com/958DzFDAEp — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 17, 2019

However, some Twitter users were confused by the message McCain meant to send since the meme featured Daenerys Targaryen, who famously destroyed a town in one of the series’ final episodes.

I mean... comparing yourself to a tv character who’s arc resulted in her committing war crimes, and burning innocent women and children alive... seems like an unusual choice for the daughter of a former POW... but hey, who am I to judge. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 17, 2019

Do you know how things ended for Dany? Heartbroken, alone, driven crazy and about to burn the world down to create an oppressive autocracy before she’s murdered by her nephew/ex-lover.



But, you are both entitled. I’ll give you that. — Los Angeles Esther RAINN: 800-656-4673 | (@angelenoesther) December 17, 2019

Conservative girls out here just wanting to slaughter a city full of innocents and I am here 👏 for 👏 it 👏 — UK Election Expert (for one day every few years) (@BobbyBigWheel) December 17, 2019

daenerys banged her nephew and committed genocide but go off — collin duddy (@LoboExplosivo) December 17, 2019

She was an irrational, cold-hearted white woman who felt she deserved the Iron Throne cause of who her father was. So I guess your use of this gif makes sense. — Jalen Elrod (@JalenElrod) December 17, 2019