People Say Melania Trump’s Speech Against 'Hate’ Should Come With A Laugh Track

The irony was too much for many people on Twitter after first lady Melania Trump accused the media of spreading “hate” during a campaign speech for President Donald Trump in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday.

“In a time when hate, negativity and fear are the messages the media streams into our homes and the large tech companies are protecting political censorship, we need to remember what is really important,” the first lady told the mostly maskless crowd packed into a stadium.

“My husband’s administration is focused on the future, the health and safety of the American people, the education and wellbeing of our children,” she added.

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2020

Critics reminded the first lady of her husband’s propagation of hate in his comments and tweets.

They also asked exactly how the Trump administration is ensuring the health and safety of Americans, given its botched handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more than 223,000 people.

That is a serious case of cognitive dissonance ya got there Birther lady. https://t.co/fgSmn94Oiy — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) October 29, 2020

What was I saying about the distance between the rhetoric and reality? https://t.co/Xh4tmlfaaN — Alan Fisher (@AlanFisher) October 29, 2020

Irony is dead. Clearly she’s not writing her own speeches. https://t.co/kSMW6mnPjQ — andrew j skerritt (@andrewjskerritt) October 29, 2020

How does she say this with a straight face? https://t.co/BeJ91w7crx — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 29, 2020

Really should come with a laugh track. https://t.co/Q6YX3aSiRQ — Damien Cox (@DamoSpin) October 29, 2020

Irony is screaming its fool head off at Hypocrisy and they are about to arm wrestle for the Are You Fucking Kidding Me award of 2020. https://t.co/FmBlcS5EZP — Aimee Giese (@Greeblehaus) October 29, 2020

Melania said today the media streams”hate, negativity and fear ... into our homes.”I guess she has watched her husbands speeches on the media.And she assures us he is “focused on the future.” Really reassuring! LOL.His future will be as an innkeeper, liquidator, and defendant . — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) October 29, 2020