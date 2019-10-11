Subtropical Storm Melissa is just making its way into the Atlantic off the New England coast, but it’s already arousing a lot of interest ― thanks to its unique shape.

That’s because the projected storm track looks like a cheeky adolescent hurriedly scribbled a penis onto a gym wall.

Except the cheeky adolescent is, in this case, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the gym wall is actually the Atlantic Ocean.

Yes, as soon as the NOAA photo of Suptropical Storm Melissa was posted on Friday, it immediately aroused some Twitter commentary.

Here's hoping that #MELISSA comes in hard and fast, but then pulls out before any damage is done. pic.twitter.com/shWLKWRsaG — Eric Toms (@tomsfunny) October 11, 2019

Some real-life Melissas couldn’t help but chime in.

They whispered to me "You cannot withstand the storm", I replied "I am the storm." 😀 #Melissa pic.twitter.com/G0qr6i3MZF — Melissa Ledet West (@sedufia) October 11, 2019

*Hurriedly checking to see why is my name trending on Twitter*



Oh great, a giant penis storm is attacking the East Coast. Seriously, who draws these storm maps? An 11 year old boy? #Melissa pic.twitter.com/n1HC0Ja1Jq — The Weiss Life (@TheWeissLife) October 11, 2019

This is the best thing I've ever seen on Twitter. It's very exciting. Hard to beat. Rock solid Twitter action. Penetratingly deep humor. #Melissa pic.twitter.com/T5ZwQo9UdW — Melissa (@llamaforcealpha) October 11, 2019

One man wanted to help fellow Twitter users prepare for another rainy day by listing the names of future storms.

With Subtropical Storm #Melissa forming, here are the remaining names for this year:



-Nestor

-Olga

-Pablo

-Rebekah

-Sebastien

-Tanya

-Van

-Wendy — Nick Reichling (@njr428) October 11, 2019

As of Friday, Melissa does not pose any threat other than heavy rainfall, wind gusts and some minor coastal flooding. But it is just the latest storm to make waves on Twitter.

A few weeks back, Tropical Depression Karen inspired a lot of jokes because the name is an internet meme that describes a “righteously annoyed middle-aged white woman who loves coupons, reverse mullet bobs, and, above all else, speaking to the manager.”