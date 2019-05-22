Bet_Noire via Getty Images

While Memorial Day weekend is a good time to buy a mattress or refresh your summer wardrobe, it’s also a great time to update your home appliances, especially since it’s peak moving season.

The good news is we’ve spotted a ton of Memorial Day deals on big appliances like refrigerators and dishwashers for up to 40% across all of the major retailers like Walmart and Lowe’s. You can also score deals on smaller household gadgets and electronics, like $120 off this Dyson vacuum and up to $400 off a Samsung 4K Smart TV.

So you can spend more time enjoying the weekend and less time scrolling for sales, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals we’ve seen appliances this Memorial Day. Keep checking back, as we’ll update this list as the deals roll in.

Take a look:

WALMART: Save up to 40% on appliances

BEST BUY: Save up to 40% on appliances and get a $100 gift card with select purchases

HOME DEPOT: Save up to 40% on appliances