While Memorial Day weekend is a good time to buy a mattress or refresh your summer wardrobe, it’s also a great time to update your home appliances, especially since it’s peak moving season.
The good news is we’ve spotted a ton of Memorial Day deals on big appliances like refrigerators and dishwashers for up to 40% across all of the major retailers like Walmart and Lowe’s. You can also score deals on smaller household gadgets and electronics, like $120 off this Dyson vacuum and up to $400 off a Samsung 4K Smart TV.
So you can spend more time enjoying the weekend and less time scrolling for sales, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals we’ve seen appliances this Memorial Day. Keep checking back, as we’ll update this list as the deals roll in.
Take a look:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
WALMART: Save up to 40% on appliances
- Save up to $400 on a Samsung 4K TV
- Find a KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $219
- Get a Google Home Mini 2-Pack for just $58
- Find this Eufy RoboVac Pet Edition Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $199
- Get this MobiCam Wi-Fi Video Monitor for half off
BEST BUY: Save up to 40% on appliances and get a $100 gift card with select purchases
- Save $70 on this Emerald Digital Air Fryer
- Find a Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum for $100 off
- Get a Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave for $105 off
- Save $44 on a Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother
- Get a Dyson Ball Multi Floor Bagless Upright Vacuum for $120 off
- Find an LG French Door Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Refrigerator for $530 off
- Save $40 on a Dyson V7 Bagless Cordless Hand Vac
HOME DEPOT: Save up to 40% on appliances
- Get up to 40% off on select refrigerators and dishwashers
- Take up to 35% off select ranges, ovens, microwaves and coolers
- Save $60 on a Dyson V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum
- Get a Dyson Ball Total Clean with Extra Tools for $364 off
- Take $52 off an iRobot Roomba 690 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
- Get up to 20% off on small kitchen appliances like an air fryer, stand mixer and more
LOWE’S: Save up to 40% on appliances
- Get up to 40% off on select refrigerators and ranges $396 or more
- Take up to 35% off on select washers, dryers and dishwashers $396 or more
- Find this Char-Broil Advantage Black 4-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill for 15% off
- Save 50% on this International Home Atlantic 6-Piece Patio Conversation Set