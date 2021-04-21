Michael B. Jordan Gushes Over Lori Harvey In New Interview About Their Relationship

Michael B. Jordan recently opened up about his relationship with Lori Harvey, telling People in a new interview that he is “extremely happy.”

In an article published Wednesday, the “Black Panther” actor said he felt it was the right moment to share parts of his love life with the public. Jordan and Harvey announced their relationship on Instagram in January.

“I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,“ he said. “I am extremely happy.”

“I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in,” Jordan added. “So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”

Rumors about Harvey and Jordan’s relationship began circulating in November after the two were spotted together during the holiday season in Atlanta, as well as in Salt Lake City.

The couple have celebrated their union with posts on social media since.

In January, Jordan, who did not typically post about his love life in the past, shared a playful video on Instagram of him tossing snow over Harvey’s head as the two celebrated the model’s birthday.

Harvey celebrated the actor’s birthday the following month with a slideshow of photos of them embracing.

“I love you baby...hope today has been at least half as special as you are,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

But the celebrations in February certainly didn’t end there.

Jordan and Harvey made headlines after the model shared snapshots of their lavish Valentine’s Day celebration at an aquarium. Harvey noted at the time that Jordan, who was named People’s 2020 “Sexiest Man Alive,” had rented out an aquarium so the two could have a private tour and seafood dinner from the Japanese restaurant Nobu.

Michael B Jordan played NO GAMES for Valentine’s Day this year & rented out the aquarium for his boo Lori Harvey 👏🏽❤️👀 pic.twitter.com/Em67WVKkJZ — Power 106 (@Power106LA) February 15, 2021