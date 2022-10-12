Amazon Miele vacuums on sale during the Prime Early Access event

In the world of vacuums, certain brands get a lot of love on the internet. Sure, we’ve all heard about the legendary suction power of the Dyson and the Bissell’s dander-busting prowess, but there’s one dirt-sucker that seems to fly under the radar despite its excellent reputation. Yes, I’m talking about Miele.

Pronounced “mee-lee” or “mee-luh,” depending on which Google result you land on, the legacy German company is responsible for a host of top-notch home appliances. But the brand’s vacuums in particular inspire a great deal of fervor from clean freaks like myself.

I’ve had my Miele for close to 10 years, and while it’s starting to show the wear and tear of having vacuumed three apartments and cleaned up after two cats and two children, its suction power and convenient features are still as astonishing to me as the day I brought it home. The design is streamlined and thoughtful — even aesthetically pleasing — and it maneuvers around my home with ease.

While the exact model that I own, the class C1, isn’t on sale right now, the options that are have been glowingly reviewed by satisfied customers. (If my own vacuum wasn’t still working so perfectly, I’d be shopping one of these models.) Ahead, shop the select Miele models that are on sale right now and join the club of happy dirt-destroyers.

