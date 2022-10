Miele Triflex HX1 vacuum

Is this lightweight and flexible cordless model coming for Dyson’s throne? A number of reviewers compared Miele’s Triflex to similar models from the reigning champ of rechargeable cleaning , and found that there were aspects of the Miele that they liked much better. With a powerful HEPA filter and a versatile design that allows the vacuum to telescope from a full-length position to a compact, single-handed size, this battery-powered model seems like it could be a cord-free contender.“What a vacuum! We have all hard floors and I cannot tell you how many stick cordless vacuums we have gone through over the years. This vacuum is everything it says it does and more. Even though we have dogs and cats we chose the top of the line for two reasons. I love that you do not have to keep it plugged into the wall and can easily store the vacuum in the closet out of the way plus having two battery chargers is a real plus. The power is Absolutely amazing. I only use the second speed and it is very powerful. Even sucks the dust bunnies out from under the night stands. The light beam going across the entire front of the vacuum is very bright. I vacuum at night with the lights off and I can see every little piece of cat litter that our cat tracts all over the place. The bonus reason for loving this vacuum is the ease of use. I would never buy a cordless stick vacuum with the dust bin at the top because it is too heavy. This is just a breeze and turns and twists easily. Finally, a vacuum that I love and one that I know will last a long time. Yes, it's pricy but when I think about all the vacuums over the years that only lasted a year or two this is worth every penny.” — Chazjaz