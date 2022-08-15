GOP Lawmaker Offers Most Ridiculous Take Yet On Not Prosecuting Trump

Even now, the infamous “lock her up” chants about Clinton feature at Trump’s rallies. He suggested in 2016 that Clinton would “be in jail” during his administration. He pledged to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate her if he won, though never followed through.

Now, as the Justice Department investigates whether Trump intentionally took classified documents from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago residence, Trump’s allies have charged that prosecuting him would be too divisive for the country. They’ve also attacked the credibility of the Justice Department and spread unfounded and self-serving conspiracy theories that any damaging materials found in the FBI’s search of his Florida home were planted there.