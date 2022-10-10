Mila Kunis Hilariously Responds To 'Symphony Of Boos' From Jimmy Kimmel's NYC Audience

Mila Kunis visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live” recently, when Kimmel brought the Los Angeles-based show to Brooklyn for a week, and was met with what she described as a “symphony of boos” when the conversation broached New York-centric subjects like pizza.

It all started with the actor’s admission she had cut children’s leggings into underwear because she forgot to bring her own panties to the taping, which led Kimmel to admit she seemed like a New Yorker. When he clarified that she wasn’t, the mere statement led his audience to boo her.

“What? Who booed?” Kunis asked in a clip posted to YouTube Sept. 29. “What’s wrong with your audience? Very New York of you, very New York. I’m sorry. Well, you won’t like the rest of this interview.”

The actor, who was promoting her new Netflix film “Luckiest Girl Alive,” briefly won the audience over after explaining she was born in Ukraine and immigrated to the U.S. through New York City. Things took a turn after she said she had her first Coke and hamburger in New York, however, and Kimmel asked her if she also had her first pizza in the city.

“Are you ready? No,” Kunis told the crowd, which booed her yet again. “Boy, this audience is something.”

“I did not have pizza in New York but my dad delivered pizzas growing up, but in LA,” added Kunis, only to be laughed at by the pizza-obsessed crowd. “That’s mean! LA has perfectly fine pizzas, guys!”

Kunis humorously defended herself by screaming, “You know what, I am wearing children’s underwear for you!” She lost all of her goodwill after dropping a proverbial bomb on the crowd and confessing she doesn’t even like pizza, at all.

“Boo, boo! I get it! I’m out of here!” Kunis screamed while pretending to walk away. “I had it every day for a year, possibly more. It was too much. Because we were so poor, my dad would make us pizza for dinner and he tried really hard to get creative but you can only be so creative.”

“Just to get another boo — it was Domino’s pizza,” she added to even further booing. “This is like a symphony of boos and ahhs.”

The actor told Kimmel that her husband, Ashton Kutcher, gave her a pizza oven for their anniversary. She said she found this rather ironic because she now not only eats pizza but actually makes them herself.

“I’ll choke it down because my kids like pizza and my husband likes pizza,” Kunis said, “but I’m never the person that goes, ‘You know what I feel like? Pizza.’”