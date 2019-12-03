HuffPost Finds

Missed Cyber Monday 2019? These Amazon Cyber Week Deals Are Still Live

Cyber Monday's over, but these Amazon deals that would make great gifts are still here.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Get gifting with these Amazon deals that are still live post-Cyber Monday. 

Whether you spent or slept through Cyber Monday, the first week of December usually means that the post-Thanksgiving shopping madness can fade away for a bit. Or at least until it’s time to find all the gifts for everyone on your list.

While your inbox is still recovering from the avalanche of promotional emails, you might be feeling less like treating yourself to some of the best steals going on, and more like treating your friends and family to them instead.

Even if you’ve already crossed out some names off your gift list or you’re a procrastinator who’s putting off getting presents until the last possible second, you can still find some deals for gifts after the Cyber Monday rush.

We found Cyber Monday deals that are still live at Amazon on products like an AncestryDNA kit that you could give your grandparents and Echo Dot for your younger siblings. They were marked down on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and are still live right now.

Some of the products we found now are even the same price as they were during Cyber Week, so no regrets about getting them now rather than before. Others are close to what the deal were and others are just really good deals we think you should know about.

Check out these Amazon post-Cyber Monday deals that are still live:

Echo Dot Kids Edition
If you're gifting this Echo Dot for the holidays, you might want to get the blue color since the colorful rainbow print isn't in stock until Jan. 11. Originally $70, get it now for $40, the same price it was on Black Friday.
AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test
You'll just need to send a saliva sample in a prepaid package to find out some of your DNA story. Originally $100, get it for $60.
Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console
Any gamer can appreciate this Xbox One console. Originally $250, get it now for $150.
iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity
Vacuuming might not be one of the chores you look forward to over the weekends. Luckily, you can schedule cleaning sessions for this Roomba. Originally $300, get it now for $200, the same price it was on Black Friday .
Instant Pot Duo 60 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Colder days call for easy one-pot meals like chili. Originally $100, get the duo style, six-quart version now for $50.
Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
With a 4.6-star rating and over 300 reviews, this Dyson is a sure favorite that'll get rid of dust bunnies hiding around your house. Originally $600, get it now for $449.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Cancel out any of the noises you don't want to hear on your commute with these headphones. Originally $350, get it now for $280, the same price it was on Black Friday.
YnM Weighted Blanket
Get some much-needed sweet dreams with this weighted blanket. Originally $80, if you check out this weighted blanket you can get it for 40% off.
All-new Echo
The charcoal, heather gray, red and twilight blue colors of this brand new Echo will be released later in December. So you want want to keep that in mind if you're gifting it to someone else. Originally $100, get it now for $60, the same price it was on Black Friday.
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet
With a kid-proof case and built-in stand, this tablet's perfect for kids on long car rides. Originally $100, get it now for $60.
Kano Star Wars The Force Coding Kit
Kids won't have to travel to a galaxy far, far away for this Star Wars themed coding kit. Plus, this one is the same price as the Harry Potter coding kit that we found on Target for Black Friday. Originally $80, get it now for $50.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in Satin Gold
Anyone will look super stylish walking on their commute with these Beats headphones. Originally $300, get these headphones for $178.
TCL 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
You can binge-watch to your heart's content with this Roku TV. Originally $300, get it now for $180.
Samsung Flat 65-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV
You won't miss a single pixel of "The Mandalorian" (and of course, Baby Yoda), with this Samsung TV. Originally $900, get it now for $598.
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
The cult-favorite cure-all for blemishes, you just have to dab a little bit of this drying lotion directly to a whitehead. Originally $17, get it now for $14.
