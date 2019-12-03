Missed Cyber Monday 2019? These Amazon Cyber Week Deals Are Still Live

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Amazon Get gifting with these Amazon deals that are still live post-Cyber Monday.

Whether you spent or slept through Cyber Monday, the first week of December usually means that the post-Thanksgiving shopping madness can fade away for a bit. Or at least until it’s time to find all the gifts for everyone on your list.

While your inbox is still recovering from the avalanche of promotional emails, you might be feeling less like treating yourself to some of the best steals going on, and more like treating your friends and family to them instead.

Even if you’ve already crossed out some names off your gift list or you’re a procrastinator who’s putting off getting presents until the last possible second, you can still find some deals for gifts after the Cyber Monday rush.

We found Cyber Monday deals that are still live at Amazon on products like an AncestryDNA kit that you could give your grandparents and Echo Dot for your younger siblings. They were marked down on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and are still live right now.

Some of the products we found now are even the same price as they were during Cyber Week, so no regrets about getting them now rather than before. Others are close to what the deal were and others are just really good deals we think you should know about.