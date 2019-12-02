Historically, Black Friday has been ~the time~ to buy items like cookware, new vacuums and laptops, but lately Cyber Monday has been picking up steam when it comes to soft goods like fashion and beauty.
So, we asked the HuffPost Finds team what items they held out until Cyber Monday to buy. Ranging from a smart lock to leopard print statement bags and coats, maybe you’ll find inspiration in their purchases, too.
Check out what our shopping editors are buying for Black Friday 2019:
Alexis Convertible Backpack
Anthropologie
“I’ve been looking for a backpack for my commute that’s a little bit bigger than the ones I have but isn’t a full-blown bag that I used to lug around when I was a student. I’m obsessed with this leopard print bag from Anthropologie. And you can change the straps so it’s a crossbody and a tote, too.” — Ambar Pardilla, Commerce Writer
August Home Smart Lock
Amazon
"There’s nothing worse than coming back to my apartment after a long day, holding my bags, phone and whatever miscellaneous items I picked up along the way, only to have to dig around my bag for keys. So when I discovered August Smart LockI knew I had to have it. It allows you to unlock your door with your smartphone, without having to replace your existing deadbolt. Which means it’s rental friendly, still lets you use your keys if your phone dies and gives you the peace of mind of having a manual deadbolt. It normally retails for $150, but you can get it on sale for just $55 on Amazon for Cyber Monday." — Danielle Gonzalez, Commerce Specialist
A new everyday bra
Tru & Co
"I loathe underwire bras, and candidly haven't worn one in years. Instead, I'm in a committed relationship with True & Co.'s True Body bras. When I saw the brand was offering 25% off sitewide with code BESTDEAL25, I jumped on the opportunity to grab a nude color of my favorite bra: The True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bra. These bras are a great option for gals who hate underwire because they're really soft and stretchy, but who also like a little bit of support and padding. I'm not super busty, so I'm not sure how supportive they would be for larger gals, but they're perfect for everyday wear for folks who don't want something tight and constricting." — Brittany Nims, Commerce Content & Strategy Manager
Comfortable knee-high boots
Nordstrom
"I've been on the hunt for a comfortable knee-high boots, so when I saw these Naturalized Fae Tall Boots on sale at Nordstrom for Cyber Week, I snatched them up in black leather. I have wide feet and wide calves, so I loved that I was able to customize the width of both in these boots. Naturalizer's shoes are really comfortable for wearing during long periods, especially around the city. I bought a pair of the Naturalizer Vera snake print heels before a wedding earlier this fall and they are the most comfortable pair of strappy heels I own." — Brittany Nims, Commerce Content & Strategy Manager
Kate Spade Dashing Beauty Empire State Earrings
Kate Spade
“I’m still in shock that Kate Spade is offering 50% off for Cyber Monday so I’m taking full advantage of the deal by buying these absolutely amazing earrings that are shaped like the Empire State Building. I’ll probably wear them on New Year’s Eve and since we’re going into 2020, it feels right to have a nod to the ‘20s.” — Ambar Pardilla, Commerce Writer
BauBax 2.0 Windbreaker
BauBax
"The BauBax 2.0 Windbreaker has been called 'the world's best travel jacket' with it's 25 unique features, ranging from a built-in inflatable neck pillow to a TK. It's the perfect gift for someone very special on my list so I've been eyeing it for a while, but the price has always been a bit out of my budget. However, they're finally slashing the prices by 40% for Cyber Monday so I'm finally ordering it." — Danielle Gonzalez, Commerce Specialist
J.Crew Leopard Long Belted Puffer Coat
J.Crew
“It’s hard to find long puffer coats that don’t overwhelm me since I’m petite so I’m hoping that this coat from J.Crew keeps me warm without me feeling like my coat’s swallowing me. I’ve been buying so much leopard print lately and this is no exception.” — Ambar Pardilla, Commerce Writer
A spare set of pillow cases
Allswell
"I have a set of Allswell sheets that I love, but I unfortunately ruined the pillow cases a while back when I used a face cream that stained them. I tossed both the cream and those pillow cases, so I was delighted to see that Allswell now sells spare sets of pillow cases separately. I took advantage of Allswell's Cyber Monday deal and snatched up a new set of percale pillowcases for 20% off with code THANKS20." — Brittany Nims, Commerce Content & Strategy Manager
These mini star and moon charm hoop earrings
Missoma
"I've been getting back into the habit of wearing earrings in the second piercing on my lobes, and love how they look with mini hoops with charms. These Missoma gold mini star moon charm hoops are made with 18ct gold vermeil and are currently 25% off I might have to treat myself to once last early holiday gift." — Danielle Gonzalez, Commerce Specialist
Lace Lunch Bag
Catbird
"While winter’s only just beginning, I’m looking forward to some sunshine in the spring. I’ve been eyeing this lace lunch bag from Catbird. Catbird never has sales so I’m definitely snatching this before the day’s over. It’s perfect to limit what I’m bringing on my commute and it’s so delicate that I’m sure it’ll go with any outfit.” — Ambar Pardilla, Commerce Writer
Aerie Play Real Me High Waisted 7/8 Legging
Aerie
"After a two month break from working out, I’m in desperate need of a reset. ClassPass is offering a free 3-week trail (in lieu of their usual two weeks) for Cyber Monday so I figured this would be the perfect time to sign up. I’m usually an at home workout kind of girl, so I realized I need some new gear if I’m going to be breaking a sweat in public. These Aerie leggings are 50% off right now, so I’m snagging a few pairs while they’re on sale." — Danielle Gonzalez, Commerce Specialist
A statement coat
T.J.Maxx
"I love the wool coat I currently have (a forest green and velvet floral wool coat from Banana Republic circa 2015), but it's been well loved through the years. On Cyber Monday I knew I wanted to find an affordable statement coat that I could alternate between, and decided on thislong wool-blend leopard coat from T.J.Maxx because it comes in plus sizes, and I wanted something oversized. Though the brand doesn't have Cyber Monday sales, per say, the coat is marked down nearly half off its retail value, and I also got free shipping on it." — Brittany Nims, Commerce Content & Strategy Manager