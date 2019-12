August Home Smart Lock

Amazon

"There’s nothing worse than coming back to my apartment after a long day, holding my bags, phone and whatever miscellaneous items I picked up along the way, only to have to dig around my bag for keys. So when I discovered August Smart Lock I knew I had to have it. It allows you to unlock your door with your smartphone, without having to replace your existing deadbolt. Which means it’s rental friendly, still lets you use your keys if your phone dies and gives you the peace of mind of having a manual deadbolt. It normally retails for $150, but you can get it on sale for just $55 on Amazon for Cyber Monday." — Danielle Gonzalez, Commerce Specialist