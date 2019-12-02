FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

HuffPost What do shopping editors hold out to buy on Cyber Monday? Take a look.

The long holiday weekend might have made the Sunday Sads especially strong this week, but at least there’s something to look forward to — Cyber Monday sales.

If you didn’t get a chance to do any Black Friday shopping —or thought of a few things you might have missed — now’s the time to browse all of the Cyber Monday sales going on today.

Historically, Black Friday has been ~the time~ to buy items like cookware, new vacuums and laptops, but lately Cyber Monday has been picking up steam when it comes to soft goods like fashion and beauty.

Naturally, our shopping editors have done their fair share of bookmarking over the past weeks while searching for Cyber Week sales to share with HuffPost readers.

And after stocking up on Glossier, cookware and plants over Black Friday, you might be wondering what our shopping editors chose to snatch up on Cyb;er Monday instead of on Black Friday.

So, we asked the HuffPost Finds team what items they held out until Cyber Monday to buy. Ranging from a smart lock to leopard print statement bags and coats, maybe you’ll find inspiration in their purchases, too.