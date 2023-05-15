For the second consecutive week, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This “Bridgerton” prequel builds on the Regency-era world of Julia Quinn’s popular book series and the on-screen adaptation from Shonda Rhimes. As the title suggests, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” focuses on young Queen Charlotte’s love story and rise to power as the wife of King George III.

Advertisement

Next in the ranking is “Missing: Dead or Alive?” — a new true-crime docuseries set in South Carolina. Each of the four episodes follows a different case of an individual who disappeared under troubling circumstances and the sheriff’s department officers’ search for answers.

Netflix "Missing: Dead or Alive?" on Netflix.

Another show that is trending at the moment is “Queen Cleopatra,” the second installment of the hybrid documentary and scripted series “African Queens.” Produced and narrated by Jada Pinkett Smith, “Queen Cleopatra” sparked controversy due to the casting of the titular role, which has prompted much scholarly discussion about race and history.

As for older shows, a number of series zoomed back up the chart following the debut of a new season. Such is the case with “Queer Eye” and “Firefly Lane,” for instance.

Advertisement

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

Advertisement