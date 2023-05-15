Home & LivingNetflixStreaming Services

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Besides 'Missing: Dead Or Alive?'

A controversial historical series and beloved reality show are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

For the second consecutive week, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This “Bridgerton” prequel builds on the Regency-era world of Julia Quinn’s popular book series and the on-screen adaptation from Shonda Rhimes. As the title suggests, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” focuses on young Queen Charlotte’s love story and rise to power as the wife of King George III.

Next in the ranking is “Missing: Dead or Alive?” — a new true-crime docuseries set in South Carolina. Each of the four episodes follows a different case of an individual who disappeared under troubling circumstances and the sheriff’s department officers’ search for answers.

"Missing: Dead or Alive?" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Missing: Dead or Alive?" on Netflix.

Another show that is trending at the moment is “Queen Cleopatra,” the second installment of the hybrid documentary and scripted series “African Queens.” Produced and narrated by Jada Pinkett Smith, “Queen Cleopatra” sparked controversy due to the casting of the titular role, which has prompted much scholarly discussion about race and history.

As for older shows, a number of series zoomed back up the chart following the debut of a new season. Such is the case with “Queer Eye” and “Firefly Lane,” for instance.

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Sweet Tooth”

9. “Bridgerton”

8. “The Night Agent”

7. “The Diplomat”

6. “Queen Cleopatra”

5. “Firefly Lane”

4. “Black Knight”

3. “Queer Eye”

2. “Missing: Dead or Alive?”

1. “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

Go To Homepage
Close

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

The Healthiest Almond Milks You Can Buy, According To Nutritionists

Work/Life

The 8 Biggest Predictors You’ll Be Happy At Your Job

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

The Biggest Warning Signs That You’re Experiencing Early Menopause

Parenting

‘That One Bullet Is Still Reverberating’: Moms Share Stories Of Gun Violence

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2022

Food & Drink

Dermatologists Share The 1 Food They Never (Or Rarely) Eat

Shopping

Get These Camper-Approved Portable Power Stations For Up To 41% Off

Shopping

7 Very Highly Rated Trampolines That You Can Buy At Walmart

Shopping

36 Products To Help Take More Off Of Your Plate

Shopping

The Best Sheet Masks For Glowing Skin, According To Estheticians

Wellness

Why F1 Drivers All Have Thick Necks (And Why You May Want One Too)

Shopping

This Furniture With Secret Storage Space Is Actually Nice-Looking

Parenting

Vacation Sleep Is Hard For Little Kids. These Tips Can Help.

Wellness

Can Progestin Birth Control Actually Increase Your Breast Cancer Risk?

Travel

Passport Wait Times Are Worse Than Before. Here's How To Get Yours In Time For Summer.

Shopping

11 Genius Tech Gadgets That Will Make Traveling With Kids So Much Better

Food & Drink

6 New Instant Coffees That Are So Good, You'll Never Believe They're Instant

Travel

Don't Go On A Cruise Without Taking These 10 Steps

Relationships

Not Getting Invited Sucks. Here's How To Stop Taking It So Personally.

Shopping

31 Things That Work So Well, It'll Feel Like Cheating

Shopping

No, It's Not Witchcraft, These 30 Beauty Products Just Work Really Well

Parenting

Child Mortality Is On The Rise In The U.S. — And These Are The Kids Most At Risk

Parenting

How To Ask About A Company's Parental Leave During A Job Interview

Food & Drink

Americans' Easter Candy Preferences, Broken Down By State

Shopping

Storage Products That Will Make Your Closet A Place You No Longer Avoid

Shopping

Teeny-Tiny Firepits And Tabletop Torches For Even The Smallest Of Patios

Shopping

32 Products Reviewers Say Are A 'Travel Essential'

Shopping

Why Reviewers Swear By This $28 Tool For Back Pain Relief

Shopping

This $16 French Moisturizer Is Amazon’s Best-Kept Beauty Secret

Shopping

18 Mother’s Day Tech Gifts Your Mom Will Actually Use

Shopping

These Are The Bed Sheets HuffPost Readers Can't Get Enough Of

Wellness

5 Age-Old Health Remedies That Actually Work

Travel

10 Items Pediatricians Always Pack In Their Suitcase For Their Kids

Shopping

Reviewers With Small Breasts Tell Us Which Strapless Bras Work For Them

Shopping

The One Bedding Swap You Need For The Spring And Summer

Shopping

Check Out These Beauty Products That Reviewers Over 50 Swear By

Parenting

Parents Who Lost A Child Share The Most Helpful Things People Did For Them

Shopping

38 Little TikTok-Famous Gifts For Yourself You’ll Actually Use A Lot

Parenting

25 Tweets That Sum Up Life With 9-Year-Olds