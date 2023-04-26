Home & LivingNetflixnew moviesnew shows

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In May

The streaming service announced the movies and shows arriving soon.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

The month of May promises to be a time of great royal fanfare with the coronation of King Charles. Meanwhile, Netflix is getting in on the action with some regal additions to its film and television catalog.

The streaming service is due to add more than 100 titles in May, including “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.” A prequel to the steamy Regency-era drama “Bridgerton,” this new six-episode series will focus on young Queen Charlotte’s love story and rise to power.

Other royal-themed additions include the 2009 film “The Young Victoria,” as well as a new original movie “Royalteen: Princess Margrethe” and docuseries “Queen Cleopatra.”

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" on Netflix.

Another buzzy spinoff making its debut in May is “XO, Kitty,” which follows the titular little sister character from “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” as she embarks on her own romantic adventure in South Korea. “XO, Kitty” has the distinction of being the first Netflix show spun off from a Netflix film.

The new month will also bring another season of Tim Robinson’s sketch comedy hit, “I Think You Should Leave,” as well as stand-up specials from Wanda Sykes and Hannah Gadsby. Long-time hits like “Queer Eye” and “Selling Sunset” are also returning with new seasons.

Check out the full list of May movies and shows below.

And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix every week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

May 1

“Above Suspicion”

“Airport”

“Airport ’77”

“Airport 1975”

“American Gangster”

“Austin Powers in Goldmember”

“Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”

“Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”

“Black Hawk Down”

“The Cable Guy”

“Captain Phillips”

“Chicken Run”

“Cliffhanger”

“Conan the Barbarian”

“The Croods”

“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”

“Dawn of the Dead”

“Flight”

“For Colored Girls”

“Girl, Interrupted”

“The Glass Castle”

“Home Again”

“Hop”

“Igor”

“Kindergarten Cop”

“Last Action Hero”

“Legends of the Fall”

“Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events”

“Léon: The Professional”

“Marshall”

“Paranormal Activity”

“Peter Pan”

“Pitch Perfect”

“Rainbow High” (Season 3)

“Rugrats” (Seasons 1-2)

“The Smurfs” (Season 1)

“Starship Troopers”

“Steel Magnolias”

“The Tale of Despereaux”

“This Is the End”

“Traffic”

“Vampires”

“The Wedding Date”

“The Young Victoria”

May 2

“Love Village” (Netflix Series)

“The Tailor” (Netflix Series)

May 3

“Jewish Matchmaking” (Netflix Series)

“Great British Baking Show: Juniors” (Season 7, Netflix Series)

May 4

“Arctic Dogs”

“Larva Family” (Netflix Family)

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix Series)

“Sanctuary” (Netflix Series)

May 6

“A Man Called Otto”

May 8

“Justice League” (Seasons 1-2)

“Justice League Unlimited” (Seasons 1-2)

“Spirit Rangers” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

May 9

“Documentary Now!” (Season 4)

“Hannah Gadsby: Something Special” (Netflix Comedy)

May 10

“Dance Brothers” (Netflix Series)

“Missing: Dead or Alive” (Netflix Documentary)

“Queen Cleopatra” (Netflix Documentary)

May 11

“Royalteen: Princess Margrethe” (Netflix Film)

“St. Vincent”

“Ultraman” (Season 3, Netflix Anime)

May 12

“Black Knight” (Netflix Series)

“Call Me Kate”

“The Mother” (Netflix Film)

“Mulligan” (Netflix Series)

“Queer Eye” (Season 7, Netflix Series)

May 13

“UglyDolls”

May 16

“Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me” (Netflix Documentary)

May 17

“Faithfully Yours” (Netflix Film)

“Fanfic” (Netflix Film)

“La Reina del Sur” (Season 3)

“McGREGOR FOREVER” (Netflix Documentary)

“Rhythm + Flow France” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Working: What We Do All Day” (Netflix Documentary)

May 18

“Kitti Katz” (Netflix Family)

“XO, Kitty” (Netflix Series)

“Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune” (Netflix Series)

May 19

“Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom” (Netflix Film)

“Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery” (Netflix Film)

“Muted” (Netflix Series)

“Selling Sunset” (Season 6, Netflix Series)

“Young, Famous & African” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

May 22

“The Batman” (Seasons 1-5)

“The Boss Baby”

“The Creature Cases: Chapter 3” (Netflix Family)

May 23

“All American” (Season 5)

“MerPeople” (Netflix Documentary)

“Victim/Suspect” (Netflix Documentary)

“Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer” (Netflix Comedy)

May 24

“Hard Feelings” (Netflix Film)

“Mother’s Day” (Netflix Film)

“The Ultimatum: Queer Love” (Netflix Series)

May 25

“FUBAR” (Netflix Series)

May 26

“Barbecue Showdown” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Blood & Gold” (Netflix Film)

“Dirty Grandpa”

“Tin & Tina” (Netflix Film)

“Turn of the Tide” (Netflix Series)

May 30

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” (Season 3, Netflix Comedy)

May 31

“Heartland” (Season 15)

“Mixed by Erry” (Netflix Film)

Date TBA

“Siren: Survive the Island” (Netflix Series)

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

No, It’s Not Wrong To Laugh About Death. Here’s How Humor Helps Grief.

Wellness

Does Cold Plunging Actually Do Anything Or Is It B.S.?

Travel

The 1 Thing Parents Should Do Before Their Next Flight With Kids

Parenting

How To Support Someone Grieving A Miscarriage

Parenting

25 Tweets That Sum Up Life With 9-Year-Olds

Food & Drink

The One Thing You Can Do To Truly Help A Grieving Friend

Wellness

The 1 Habit Doctors Say Is Secretly Making You Tired The Next Day

Shopping

9 Reviewer-Vetted Retinols That You Can Get At Walmart

Shopping

Here Are 49 Products Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Travel

Here's Why You Should Travel By Yourself

Home & Living

6 Weather Apps The Professionals Actually Use

Shopping

These Are The Water Flossers That Keep Reviewers’ Teeth Squeaky Clean

Shopping

34 Products That'll Make You Want To Write A 'Thank You' Card To Yourself

Shopping

28 Things So Good At Making Life A Little Easier, You'll Probably Use Them For Years

Shopping

The Best Lunch Boxes For Kids, According To Reviews

Shopping

These Rugs For Kids' Rooms Are As Easy To Clean As They Are Cute

Shopping

6 Items That Can Help With Insomnia, According To Experts

Shopping

36 TikTok Products That Will Make You Think "I Need That Immediately"

Shopping

These Are The Best Gardening Supplies To Buy From Target

Shopping

These Ludicrously Capacious Bags Can Hold Your Flat Shoes, Lunch Pails And More

Shopping

Just 29 Home Office Essentials That'll Jazz Up Your Permanent WFH Space

Food & Drink

At The 'Sports Bra' Bar, It's All Women's Sports, All The Time

Shopping

20 Things Our Editors Actually Spent Money On This Month

Shopping

Why This Indie Beauty Brand’s Sephora Launch Was A Full-Circle Moment For The Founder

Travel

16 Places Where You Can See Cherry Blossoms In The U.S.

Shopping

The Most Stylish Leather Jackets For Men, According To Reviewers

Shopping

Walmart Is A Lesser-Known Destination For Adorable Houseplants

Wellness

Feeling Helpless After Yet Another Mass Shooting? Read This.

Wellness

These Sleep Habits Are Putting Your Heart Health At Risk

Shopping

32 Cleaning Products You May Not Have Thought To Buy Until Adulthood

Shopping

These Target Bedding Buys Will Save Hot Sleepers From Overheating

Style & Beauty

These Size-Flexible Clothing Brands Go Up And Down In Size When You Do

Shopping

Get Up To $300 Off Select Shark Vacuums And Appliances At Walmart Right Now

Relationships

So Your Friend Asks You To Pick Them Up From The Airport. Are You Annoyed?

Parenting

35 Funny Tweets About What Kids Call Things

Shopping

Amazon Is Having A Big Beauty Sale. Here Are 20 Things You Should Definitely Buy.

Shopping

We Found Affordable (And Comfortable) Versions Of Designer Shoes

Home & Living

A 2019 Horror Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Give Your Wardrobe A Refresh During Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

Shopping

This Hard-Working Night Cream Worked Wonders On My Dry-But-Acne-Prone Skin