Missy Elliott Makes A Surprise Twitter Announcement About New Music

Missy Elliott has announced that she plans to release new music, which has caused her fans to “Lose Control.”

The music icon tweeted on Thursday that she’s dropping a “collection of new songs” at midnight on Friday morning.

“Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance,” she wrote.

Elliott teased the announcement on Twitter earlier on Thursday, by tweeting the apparent name of the new project: “Iconology.”

“This year has been a tremendous year for me…I am humbled and grateful,” Elliott wrote in another post. “THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me!”

At midnight tonight I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott #ICONOLOGY pic.twitter.com/rv2eVYGy1J — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 22, 2019

Speaking of Elliott’s “tremendous year,” the multiple-Grammy winner kicked off 2019 by becoming, in January, the first female hip-hop artist to become a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee. In May, she received an honorary doctorate from Boston’s Berklee College of Music, the first female hip-hop artist to do so.

On Monday, Elliott will be honored with MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. She tweeted earlier this month that she was “humbly grateful” to receive the award.

Lizzo, whose song “Tempo” featured Elliott, celebrated the news on Twitter. She wrote: “This is... in... credible....... the visuals..... sheeeee........eeeshhhh.”

Elliott released her last studio album,“The Cookbook,” 14 years ago in 2005.

This is... in... credible....... the visuals..... sheeeee........eeeshhhh https://t.co/LWtCOBimho — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) August 22, 2019