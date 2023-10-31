Matthew Perry’s Ex-Fiancee Says ‘He Caused Pain Like I’d Never Known’

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancee on Monday offered a revealing remembrance of the “Friends” star following his recent death.

Molly Hurwitz, who got engaged to Perry in 2020 before their split was announced in June 2021, noted on Instagram that she “obviously knew that man in a very different way” than just their shared affection for comedy.

“While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known,” she wrote alongside a photo of Perry’s back silhouette as he faced a snowy city. “No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”

As for his career, Hurwitz said, “He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was talented.”

Hurwitz warmly described watching “Friends” reruns with Perry as the reunion show approached in 2021.

“Fuck, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???” she recalled him exclaiming.

“We rewound and studied scenes,” Hurwitz wrote. “Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical.”

Hurwitz also gave a shoutout to Al-Anon “for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease,” presumably referring to Perry’s long battle with substance abuse.

The actor was found dead Saturday in his hot tub in an apparent drowning. He was 54.