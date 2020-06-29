Aidan Monaghan/Netflix Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell star in "Eurovision Song Contest," which is now the most popular offering on Netflix.

“Eurovision Song Contest” is now the most popular offering on Netflix overall, regardless of format, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This comedy starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams parodies — as you can guess from the name — the Eurovision Song Contest. I enjoyed it quite a bit, and the songs have been stuck in my head since last week. It runs long and isn’t at the level of Ferrell’s best work, but I still believe it’s worth checking out if you like his comedic style.

Not one, but two, movies centered around soft-core porn are in the top 10 this week. “365 Days,” which has been in the ranking for weeks, fell from first place to second; “Gaspar Noe’s Love” is in sixth place. (I had a hard time finding a safe-for-work trailer for the latter to include in the article.)

The new Netflix documentary “Athlete A” is in third. That’s about the Indy Star investigation into the sexual abuse scandal within U.S. gymnastics involving Larry Nassar.

Read on for the full list of top 10 movies.

