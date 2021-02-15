“To All the Boys: Always and Forever” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new Netflix film concludes the “To All the Boys” trilogy about the romantic, coming-of-age story of two high schoolers. The third and final film focuses on the pains of long distance and diverging life paths in a relationship. “To All the Boys: Always and Forever” stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor and holds a 75% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The 2016 action comedy “War Dogs” earned the second-place spot. This film stars Ana de Armas, Jonah Hill and Miles Teller in a plot about two young men teaming up to become gunrunners overseas. They get way in over their heads but make a ton of money along the way. Todd Phillips directed and co-wrote the movie, which earned a rating of 61% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Katie Yu/Netflix "To All the Boys: Always and Forever" on Netflix.

Other Netflix movies in the top 10 include “Red Dot” “Squared Love,” “Finding ’Ohana,” “We Can Be Heroes” and “The Dig.” The last three have been on the list for multiple weeks in a row now, so they’re clearly hits for the service.

Following a trend of the last few weeks, however, a Netflix movie that placed at or near No. 1 in its debut week has now fallen off the ranking completely. This week, “Malcolm & Marie” is nowhere to be found; in previous weeks, “The White Tiger” and “Below Zero” saw similar drops. Netflix keeps the mechanics of the ranking under wraps, but one wonders whether these movies were popular in the first place or just slapped on home screens upon debut.

Read on for the full list of top 10 movies.