“Bridgerton” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The Netflix Original has been near the top of the list since its debut in December. The show got lampooned on “Saturday Night Live” this week and has clearly become one of Netflix’s biggest hits of the past few months. Shonda Rhimes executive produced this series about young rich people hooking up in Regency-era England.

The Netflix Original “Fate: The Winx Saga” earns second place after a debut in first last week. The young-adult show focuses on teens with magic powers balancing schoolwork and using their magical gifts to save the world.

Jonathan Hession/Netflix "Fate: The Winx Saga" on Netflix.

Other Netflix Originals in the top 10 include “Go Dog Go,” “Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer” and “Lupin.”

Last week marked the first time in quite a while that the animated kids’ show “CoComelon” did not make the top 10. But this week, “CoComelon” returned with newfound energy, earning the sixth-place spot. Netflix has had a particularly slow couple of weeks for new show debuts, so it makes sense that a stalwart like this could creep back into a high-ranking position. “CoComelon” will outlast us all.

Read on for the full top 10 list.