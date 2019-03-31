Danai Gurira Celebrates African Diaspora With 'Black Panther' Motion Picture Win

“Black Panther” actress Danai Gurira celebrated the power of the African Diaspora during the 50th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night.

Gurira joined the stage with fellow cast members of “Black Panther” to accept the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Motion Picture.

“The power of this moment to us really feels like the power of Pan-Africanism,” she said on stage.

The culturally important superhero film is recognized for its celebration of black culture and the African diaspora. The film’s costume designer, Ruth E. Carter, drew inspiration from various cultures across Africa, she told the New York Times last year.

Liliane Lathan via Getty Images Danai Gurira at the 50th NAACP Image Awards.

“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler addressed the crowd prior to Gurira’s speech. He ended his speech by acknowledging the power of women.

“I’m going to do what a lot of us should do, and I’m going to step back and let the brilliant women talk,” he said before Gurira took the mic.

“Black Panther” earned multiple nominations for the NAACP Image Awards, racking up 14 nods across film and music categories.

The film scored a number of Image Awards, including directing, writing, outstanding actor and outstanding supporting actor categories. Gurira won Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role in the film.