Naomi Osaka Becomes First Tennis Player To Light Olympic Cauldron

In a statement posted to her Instagram in May, Osaka said dropping out would be “the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being.”

She’d later push back on the “out of date” rules that require athletes to do so much press in an essay for Time magazine.

“I felt under a great amount of pressure to disclose my symptoms — frankly because the press and the tournament did not believe me. I do not wish that on anyone and hope that we can enact measures to protect athletes, especially the fragile ones. I also do not want to have to engage in a scrutiny of my personal medical history ever again. So I ask the press for some level of privacy and empathy next time we meet,” she wrote.

Osaka concluded the piece by saying she feels “uncomfortable being the spokesperson or face of athlete mental health as it’s still so new to me and I don’t have all the answers.”

“I do hope that people can relate and understand it’s OK to not be OK, and it’s OK to talk about it,” she wrote. “There are people who can help, and there is usually light at the end of any tunnel.”