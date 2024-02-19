HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Few toys are as universally beloved as Legos, whether you were enraptured with them as a child or you had the pleasure of watching a little loved one gleefully build their own Lego creation. It’s no wonder that so-called “AFOLs” (adult fans of Lego) are a rapidly growing portion of the brand’s fan base.
Walmart, Target and Amazon reviewers are loving one nature-themed Lego set in particular right now, calling it “relaxing,” “worth the money” and “a stress reliever,” and awarding it a near-perfect rating at all three retailers. This three-in-one set lets you build a flower-filled watering can (complete with hovering hummingbirds!), a petal-stuffed rain boot or a perched bird pair. You can build any of the three models out of the same Lego bricks, so you can build, unbuild and rebuild to your pleasure from just one box.
There are ample reviews from adults who purchased the set for themselves or a spouse, in addition to folks who purchased it for kiddos in their lives. Obviously, play — and all the benefits of fun and relaxation — is for all ages and for people from all walks of life.
Most compelling about this set, in my opinion, is the satisfaction of building your own creation with your own two hands, and being able to appreciate and admire the final product once you’re done. After all, many of us spend our time working on intangible projects on computers and devices, and we don’t often get to enjoy the physical results of all our hard work. Being able to see and admire a tangible result will surely feel good, as it did for one reviewer who wrote that they’ve made their floral creation an actual centerpiece (nice).
I’m personally convinced that the mind-body engagement Legos offer can help support mindfulness, problem-solving and the kind of simple, pure contentment that seems increasingly rare these days. (The brand agrees: Read more of what Lego has to say about Lego-building, adults and mindfulness here).
Check out what reviewers have to say about this fun set, in their own words:
“Being a cancer patient makes me feel restless most of the time but when i build legos it excites and relaxes my entire body. It is a stress reliever and makes me happy🥰” — PrincessBashfulWig103, Walmart
“This kit was purchased for my wife who has built few of the Lego flower series. It is very imaginative, colorful and will be a fun build. I’m sure it will be prominently displayed when completed!” — Hopalong381, Walmart
“I loved everything about this set, the colors are truly beautiful, so much more vibrant in person. The instructions were very easy to follow, it was an easy and relaxing build. I switched the center of each of the flowers to give it a bit more “pop” of color and love how it came out!!!! Also switched around the colors of the yellow flower :)” — amethystclouds, Walmart
“This set is absolutely beautiful and fun to build. What I love about this set is that you can build three different models (not all at once). I can take it apart and rebuild it into something different, I think that’s neat. Worth the money.” — Xen, Amazon
“Super cute and satisfying to build. It can also be used as decor around the house!” — Hermione, Amazon
“The watering can with flowers and butterflies is quite adorable. It was a fun build on a chilly winter day. I like the fact that it is a 3 in 1 and the other two builds also look interesting, which isn’t always the case. Watch for the ‘eyes’ inside the watering can. I definitely think this set was worth the $30.” — Trippy’s Doe, Amazon