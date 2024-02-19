“Being a cancer patient makes me feel restless most of the time but when i build legos it excites and relaxes my entire body. It is a stress reliever and makes me happy🥰” — PrincessBashfulWig103, Walmart

“This kit was purchased for my wife who has built few of the Lego flower series. It is very imaginative, colorful and will be a fun build. I’m sure it will be prominently displayed when completed!” — Hopalong381, Walmart

“I loved everything about this set, the colors are truly beautiful, so much more vibrant in person. The instructions were very easy to follow, it was an easy and relaxing build. I switched the center of each of the flowers to give it a bit more “pop” of color and love how it came out!!!! Also switched around the colors of the yellow flower :)” — amethystclouds, Walmart

“This set is absolutely beautiful and fun to build. What I love about this set is that you can build three different models (not all at once). I can take it apart and rebuild it into something different, I think that’s neat. Worth the money.” — Xen, Amazon

“Super cute and satisfying to build. It can also be used as decor around the house!” — Hermione, Amazon

“The watering can with flowers and butterflies is quite adorable. It was a fun build on a chilly winter day. I like the fact that it is a 3 in 1 and the other two builds also look interesting, which isn’t always the case. Watch for the ‘eyes’ inside the watering can. I definitely think this set was worth the $30.” — Trippy’s Doe, Amazon