Former Stockton Kings center Chance Comanche and his girlfriend are facing open murder charges for the disappearance and death of a 23-year-old woman, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on Sunday.
Marayna Rodgers, a medical assistant, was last seen on Dec. 6 and reported missing the following day, according to a local Las Vegas outlet. Police said that Rodgers planned to meet with 19-year-old Sakari Harnden, who brought 27-year-old Comanche, around the time of her disappearance.
“Early in the investigation, detectives suspected foul play and obtained evidence to arrest Harnden and her boyfriend Comanche for their role in the kidnapping and disappearance of Rodgers,” authorities stated.
Comanche played with the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, against the G League Ignite on Dec. 6 in Henderson, Nevada, and the Rip City Remix in Portland, Oregon, the following day, according to USA Today.
Comanche was arrested in Sacramento, California, on Friday without bail and immediately dropped from the Kings. Harnden was arrested on Wednesday with a $500,000 bail.
Remains belonging to Rodgers were found in Henderson, Nevada, after the two were arrested.
Comanche is expected to be extradited to Nevada soon. He has a court date set for Tuesday.
Comanche had been with the Stockton Kings since 2022. He used to play for the University of Arizona, and he played one game with the Portland Trail Blazers on April 9.