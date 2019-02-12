Nicki Minaj Pulls Out Of Concert After BET Disses Her In Cardi B Tweet

Nicki Minaj made sure that BET paid for the shade.

The rapper announced Monday that she was dropping out of the BET Experience music festival after the TV network dissed her with a tweet about her rival, Cardi B.

Minaj wasn’t even up for a Grammy, but BET dredged up past tensions between the two rappers anyway with its tweet. In noting Cardi B’s historic Best Rap Album victory at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, BET wrote that “Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront.”

Yep, Minaj noticed.

Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or award show. ♥️🙏🏽♥️ Summer Tour dates dropping soon 🦄 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

Minaj appeared to throw in fellow artists at Young Money, which includes the record label’s founder, Lil Wayne, as part of the festival withdrawal. No BET Awards show, either.

As of early Tuesday, the BET Experience festival website still showed Minaj and Lil Wayne would perform on June 21 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Cardi B is scheduled to perform the next day.

The sometimes-feuding Minaj and Cardi B appeared to call a truce of sorts back in October. In this case, however, it was an outside party that did the dragging.

BET said the now-deleted tweet was unauthorized and “should never have happened.”

“The respect we have for Nicki was violated by this post that should never have been written,” BET said in a statement. “The post does not reflect how we feel about Nicki. And further does not reflect our company values. We deeply apologize for the hurt, disappointment and confusion that this post has caused. We are committed to doing everything we can to address the situation.”