Nicolas Cage Announces Some Big Baby News On Kelly Clarkson’s Show

Nicolas Cage is having a baby girl with his fifth wife Riko Shibata.

The couple will name their baby Lennon Augie in honor of the late Beatles musician John Lennon and Cage’s late father August “Augie” Coppola, Cage revealed on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Cage’s announcement came as he reminisced about being “frozen, paralyzed” as a 4-year-old when his brother played “Across The Universe” from The Beatles’ album “Let It Be.”

“It’s my favorite song ever written, which is why I’m going to announce some big news for everybody,” the action-movie star told Clarkson.

“I’m going to have a little girl,” Cage continued. “And her name, because of ‘Across The Universe,’ her name is going to be Lennon Augie. Augie after my father. And I will call her Lennie, for short.”

“I’m thrilled, it’s going to be the biggest adventure of my life,” he added.

Cage and Shibata married in February 2021. In January, they revealed they were expecting.

Cage has sons Ka-El Coppola, 16, and Weston Coppola, 31, from previous relationships. If the new baby would have been a boy, the actor said earlier, the couple would have named him Akira Francesco.

