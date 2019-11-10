Nikki Haley: White House Aides Asked Me To Undermine Trump To 'Save The Country'

“There was no heavy demand insisting that something had to happen,” Haley said of Trump’s requests for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to commit to launching an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

“It’s hard for me to understand where the whole impeachment situation is coming from, because what everybody’s up in arms about didn’t happen,” she continued.

Several current and former State Department officials have testified before House investigators that Trump used military aid and an invitation to the White House as leverage in his campaign to pressure Ukraine to probe Biden.

Trump released the aid only after Republicans pressured him to do so and a whistleblower filed a complaint alleging the president engaged in a quid pro quo with Ukraine. But Haley appeared to shrug off Trump’s actions in her interview with the Post.

“Do I think it’s not good practice to talk to foreign governments about investigating Americans? Yes. Do I think the president did something that warrants impeachment? No, because the aid flowed,” she said. “And, in turn, the Ukrainians didn’t follow up with the investigation.”