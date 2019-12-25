HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Nordstrom We spotted some must-haves tucked away in Nordstrom's last sale of the year.

’Twas the day before Christmas and you might be patiently waiting to finally unwind after gift getting and giving all through the holiday season. You could also be pining for all the gifts with your name on them.

But if you’ve been looking to treat yourself after the holidays with some gifts that are just for yourself, you can get a head start without having to keep hitting refresh to find out about all the after Christmas sales happening.

Nordstrom just went live with their Half Yearly Sale and the sale section is now full of deals. Some of HuffPost readers’ favorite brands have major markdowns—including Madewell, Natori and Stuart Weitzman. Nordstrom’s last sale of 2019 will run until Jan. 2.

So you’ll want to start off 2020 right by snagging some of the steals hiding in the pages and pages of markdowns. We’ve already spotted lots of leopard print, cult-favorite leather leggings and even the best bra that Nordstrom shoppers swear by.

If you don’t know where to start with the Nordstrom sale, we found some of the the best deals in the sale that are definitely worth checking out.