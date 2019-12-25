HuffPost Finds

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale 2019: Everything You Need To Know

Nordstrom's last sale of 2019 has major markdowns on beloved brands like Madewell, Natori and Stuart Weitzman.

We spotted some must-haves tucked away in Nordstrom's last sale of the year.
’Twas the day before Christmas and you might be patiently waiting to finally unwind after gift getting and giving all through the holiday season. You could also be pining for all the gifts with your name on them.

But if you’ve been looking to treat yourself after the holidays with some gifts that are just for yourself, you can get a head start without having to keep hitting refresh to find out about all the after Christmas sales happening.

Nordstrom just went live with their Half Yearly Sale and the sale section is now full of deals. Some of HuffPost readers’ favorite brands have major markdowns—including Madewell, Natori and Stuart Weitzman. Nordstrom’s last sale of 2019 will run until Jan. 2.

So you’ll want to start off 2020 right by snagging some of the steals hiding in the pages and pages of markdowns. We’ve already spotted lots of leopard print, cult-favorite leather leggings and even the best bra that Nordstrom shoppers swear by.

If you don’t know where to start with the Nordstrom sale, we found some of the the best deals in the sale that are definitely worth checking out.

Take a look at our 25 favorite finds from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale:

1
Halogen Multicolor Sequin Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $129, get it for $77.
2
BlankNYC The Essentials Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get it now for $59.
3
Halogen Faux Fur Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $219, get it now for $109.
4
Marc Fisher Alva Bootie
Nordstrom
Originally $200, get the boots now for $169.
5
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick
Nordstrom
Originally $38, get it now for $25.
6
Halogen Faux Fur Pull Through Scarf
Nordstrom
Originally $49, get it now for $29.
7
Bernardo Print Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $195, get it now for $130.
8
Marc Jacobs 50mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Originally $180, get the sunglasses now for $108.
9
Rachel Parcell Feather Trimmed Mock Neck Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $115, get it now for $69.
10
Spanx Snake Print Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get the leggings now for $59.
11
Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get the leggings now for $35.
12
Wayf Ronnie Ruched Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $89, get it now for $53.
13
Leith Juliet Sleeve Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get it now for $35.
14
Laura Mercier Make it Matte Translucent Loose Setting Powder & Velour Puff
Nordstrom
Originally $45, get it now for $36.
15
Madewell Zip Top Transport Leather Carryall
Nordstrom
Originally $188, get it now for $132.
16
Reformation Creed Floral Print Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $248, get it now for $174.
17
Hunter Perfect Pairs Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Originally $175, get the boots now for $105.
18
Lele Sadoughi Trillium Station Necklace
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get it now for $49.
19
Herschel Supply Co. Nova Mid Volume Backpack
Nordstrom
Originally $65, get it now for $39.
20
Halogen Long Sleeve Midi Wrap Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $99, get it now for $59.
21
MAC Lucky Stars Lipstick Kit
Nordstrom
Originally $30, get the set now for $22.
22
Fresh A Sweet Fairytale Set
Nordstrom
Originally $62, get the set now for $49.
23
Chelsea28 Twist Front Long Sleeve Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $89, get it now for $53.
24
Levi's Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
Originally $128, get the jeans now for $77.
25
BaubleBar Granita Beaded Tassel Earrings
Nordstrom
Originally $38, get them now for $23.
