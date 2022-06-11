Judge Dismisses NRA Lawsuit That Accused New York Attorney General Of 'Witch Hunt'

“Wayne was out there selling the program to our members, raising money off it, claiming we were protecting kids’ schools,” Powell wrote in “Inside the NRA,” a book about the gun group. “It was another example of the wizard behind the curtain — lots of inflamed rhetoric and fireworks and noise, but very little effective action on countering gun violence.”

Although Cohen rejected James’ bid to dissolve the NRA in March, he noted in his Friday ruling that the NRA is still on the hook for its mismanagement of funds, and that the group has acknowledged in its own court filings that it was in need of “course correction.”

“The NRA insists that the Attorney General’s investigation was ‘wrongful’ and ‘pretextual’ because it ‘had undertaken a course correction to improve its compliance controls and internal governance,’” Cohen wrote. “In doing so, the NRA concedes that a ‘course correction’ was needed, undercutting its assertion that the Attorney General’s concerns were wholly fabricated. The NRA also ignores that the ‘course correction’ came, in part, as a response to the threat of the Attorney General’s investigation.”

James applauded the judge’s decision on Twitter.

“Once again, a court has rejected the @NRA’s attempts to dismiss our lawsuit against the NRA for its years of fraud and abuse,” she tweeted. “We will continue our efforts to hold the NRA accountable because no one is above the law.”